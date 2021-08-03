Fashion

Rebel Wilson Stuns In White Pants As She Tours Rome On Day Off — Photos

Rebel Wilson looked super slim & stylish when she rocked a pair of tight white pants & a T-shirt while on vacation in Italy.

Rebel Wilson, 41, has officially wrapped up filming her upcoming Netflix film, Senior Year, and to celebrate, she headed to Italy for vacation. The actress looked slimmer than ever as she posted a photo from Rome wearing a pair of tight white skinny leg pants with a baggy teal T-shirt, blue espadrille flats, a straw hat, and a Balmain crossbody bag.

Rebel posted a slideshow of three photos – one of her outside the Colosseum, one outside the Trevi Fountain, and another of her posing against a wall. She captioned the Instagram post, “Rome-ing around today.”

The actress has been looking absolutely fabulous lately and aside from her casually chic Italy outfit, she recently rocked a sparkly green ensemble that we loved. She posted a montage video of the cast wrapping up with the caption, “Last Day on Senior Year. Last day on new comedy film Senior Year coming 2022.”

In the video, Rebel recreated the music video to “Crazy” by Britney Spears where she rocks a bunch of different looks, but our favorite was her skintight sequin green top with cutout shoulders. She styled the top with sparkly black trousers and sneakers.

Rebel continued to show off her incredible 30-pound weight loss when she posted photos to Instagram of her on set of the film wearing a green cheerleading uniform featuring a short pleated skirt and long-sleeve top. She topped her look off with a hair bow and sneakers.