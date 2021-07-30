Rebel Wilson Rocks Sparkly Green Top To Channel Britney Spears’ ‘Crazy’ Music Video On Movie Set — Watch

Rebel Wilson looked fabulous when she rocked a sequin green top while singing to Britney Spears on the set of her new movie!

Rebel Wilson, 41, had such a fun time filming her upcoming Netflix movie, Senior Year, and she posted a montage video of the cast wrapping up with the caption, “Last Day on Senior Year. Last day on new comedy film Senior Year coming 2022.” In the video, Rebel recreated the “Crazy” by Britney Spears music video where she rocks a bunch of different looks, but our favorite was her skintight sequin green top with cutout shoulders. She styled the top with sparkly black trousers and sneakers.

Rebel was “warming up” while wearing the sparkly outfit and she had her long platinum blonde hair down in beach waves. In the background of the video is a giant sign that said “CRAZY,” just like in the real music video. as Rebel started singing the hit song as she stretched out her legs. Aside from the sparkly green top, Rebel wore the retro pink diner uniform with pigtails that Britney wears in the video.

Aside from recreating Britney’s music video, Rebel has given us a bunch of other hints about her new movie including the fact that she is a high school cheerleader. She showed off her incredible 30-pound weight loss when she posted photos to Instagram wearing a green cheerleading uniform featuring a short pleated skirt and long-sleeve top. She topped her look off with a hair bow and sneakers.

It’s no secret that Rebel is absolutely hilarious so if these hints she’s given us are an indication of what we can expect from the new flick, then we cannot wait to see it!