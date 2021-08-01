Rebel Wilson Recreates Britney Spears’ ‘Crazy’ Video As She Shows Her Support: ‘Love You’ — Photo

Rebel Wilson was seen striking a pose on the set of her new movie, that totally resembled Britney Spears in her iconic ‘Crazy’ music video.

Rebel Wilson, 41, totally channeled Britney Spears in her latest Instagram snap! While on the set of her upcoming Netflix movie, Senior Year, the Aussie actress posed on a chair while rocking an outfit reminiscent of the one Brit wore in the “Crazy” music video. She stunned in a skintight sequin green top with cutout shoulders, along with sparkly black trousers and sneakers.

In the background of the video, a giant sign could be seen that read “CRAZY,” just like in the original music video. Rebel put one hand up to her head as she styled her long, blonde tresses in crimped curls. Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section to note how incredible she looked, with some suggesting she was serving “mermaid” vibes. “My life is CRAZY right now,” she captioned the shot, adding a message of support for the singer. “Ps [love] you Britney.”

The post came one day after Rebel shared a montage video of the Senior Year cast. “Last Day on Senior Year. Last day on new comedy film Senior Year coming 2022,” she wrote. The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect alum previously took to Instagram on June 25 to share a snap with two of her body doubles. The trio all wore 80s-inspired bubblegum pink bodysuits, which appeared to be made of a satin material and featured off-the-shoulder rose detailing.

“Double trouble! @bamastunts & Brooke crushing it as per usual!” she captioned the snap. In the upcoming flick, Rebel will play a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma, and returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title. She was also recently spotted on set rocking denim shorts and a tie-dye pink sweater adorned with a swirly pattern, along with a fresh blow out.

The comedian was seen laughing with crew members, and later shared a pic to Instagram of herself looking at scenes through film monitors, where she donned a prom queen crown. The film will also star Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone, along with This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice and Chris Parnell.