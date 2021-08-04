Katharine McPhee Passionately Kisses Husband David Foster On Parents’ Night Out — Photos

New mom Katharine McPhee looked super loved up when she stepped out with husband David Foster for a romantic date night.

Katharine McPhee was all smiles when she headed to dinner with her husband David Foster, 71. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, looked loved-up as they kissed after a romantic meal at the San Vicente bungalows in West Hollywood on August 3. The 37-year-old Smash alum stunned in a yellow and blue pastel maxi dress which she paired with beige sandals. Her highlighted tresses were styled in loose curls, as she held onto her phone and a white handbag.

Meanwhile, her music producer hubby donned a white button down, denim jeans and loafers. As fans would know, the outing came just five months after Katharine gave birth to a son named Rennie David Foster. She only recently revealed the name of her baby boy, who she welcomed on February 24. “Okay, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the singer said while appearing on on Today with Hoda and Jenna, “We picked Rennie ’cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out.”

Katharine continued, “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

The American Idol alum also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that future play dates with their celebrity friends are a “must” for five-month-old Rennie, noting that Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, were close pals. “We have limited play dates due to being cautious with all that is happening right now. But playdates are a must in the future,” she told HL. Katherine isn’t the only one that shares these feelings. In fact, Meghan has always been excited about this moment for quite some time. When news broke of Katherine’s pregnancy, a source revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY that, “They were so happy to celebrate Katherine and David’s good news, they’re so happy for them. They’re one of their favorite couples. They’re all looking forward to having playdates with their kids one day.”