See Pic

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Adorable Photo Holding Her & David Foster’s Son Saying ‘I Love Being A Mommy’

katharine
MEGA
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Katharine McPhee feeds her dog some food from her plate while enjoying an al fresco lunch with her husband David Foster at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Katharine looks cute in a black and white checkered dress with white Converse sneakers for the outing. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee shows off her baby bump as she and David Foster do a little shopping before grabbing lunch with their family on Valentine's day. Pictured: Katherine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoy some early Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills with his granddaughter, Sara Foster's daughter Valentina Haas. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Valentina Haas BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Smash’ alum Katharine McPhee has given fans their first glimpse at her baby boy, less than two weeks after she gave birth.

Katharine McPhee is loving being a mom! Less than two weeks after the American Idol alum, 36, welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, 71, she took to her Instagram Story to share her first photo with the adorable tot. “Just in case you were wondering… I love being a mommy!” the Broadway star captioned the photo, adding two crying emojis. In the snap, which showed her taking the bub for a walk on March 6, she rocked a fitted black skirt, a white long-sleeve tee and a baby carrier around her chest.

The Smash star gave birth to her son on February 24. “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy,” a rep for the couple shared with People. “Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.” Although this marks Katharine’s first child, David has five other children as well as seven grandchildren. Fans first learned on October 8, 2020 that Katharine and David were expecting, after the then-expectant mom was spotted out and about shopping with her husband. Fans got their first glimpse of Katharine’s growing baby bump beneath her fitted shirt, and she continued to be photographed while out and about running errands.

katharine

Back in 2020, a source close to the couple shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that they were always planning to expand their family. “Katharine and David have been trying to get pregnant for months and so this is something they were planning for a while now,” the insider dished. “Katharine has always wanted to start a family with a loving husband and have children, so for all of this to happen is her dream come true. She couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to start the next chapter as a mommy.” A second source added that “Katharine and David have such a deep love for each other that starting a family was always in the cards.”