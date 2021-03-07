Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Adorable Photo Holding Her & David Foster’s Son Saying ‘I Love Being A Mommy’

‘Smash’ alum Katharine McPhee has given fans their first glimpse at her baby boy, less than two weeks after she gave birth.

Katharine McPhee is loving being a mom! Less than two weeks after the American Idol alum, 36, welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, 71, she took to her Instagram Story to share her first photo with the adorable tot. “Just in case you were wondering… I love being a mommy!” the Broadway star captioned the photo, adding two crying emojis. In the snap, which showed her taking the bub for a walk on March 6, she rocked a fitted black skirt, a white long-sleeve tee and a baby carrier around her chest.

Katharine McPhee with newborn. Katharine McPhee says 'I love being a mom!' while sharing a cute picture of mother and son "Mom, dad and son are all great," said a representative for Katharine McPhee. pic.twitter.com/7gBcdEwwBi — Pérez Hilton Latinoamérica (@19_comunidad) March 7, 2021

The Smash star gave birth to her son on February 24. “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy,” a rep for the couple shared with People. “Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.” Although this marks Katharine’s first child, David has five other children as well as seven grandchildren. Fans first learned on October 8, 2020 that Katharine and David were expecting, after the then-expectant mom was spotted out and about shopping with her husband. Fans got their first glimpse of Katharine’s growing baby bump beneath her fitted shirt, and she continued to be photographed while out and about running errands.

Back in 2020, a source close to the couple shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that they were always planning to expand their family. “Katharine and David have been trying to get pregnant for months and so this is something they were planning for a while now,” the insider dished. “Katharine has always wanted to start a family with a loving husband and have children, so for all of this to happen is her dream come true. She couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to start the next chapter as a mommy.” A second source added that “Katharine and David have such a deep love for each other that starting a family was always in the cards.”