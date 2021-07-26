Katie Thurston Stuns In Green Mini Dress For ‘Men Tell All’ Special

While reuniting with her ‘Bachelorette’ exes on the ‘Men Tell All’ special, Katie Thurston looked amazing while rocking a cute green dress.

Katie Thurston brought her A-game at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special on July 26. For the pre-taped reunion show, Katie wore a green mini dress, with a tie at her waist on the left side. She paired the look with strappy gold heels, and wore her hair parted to the side in curls. Her look was complete with dangling earrings and a glowing beauty look, as well.

The Men Tell All was led by season 17’s hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. The ladies both coordinated outfits in matching red looks. Kaitlyn wore a sparkling dress with a plunging neckline. She rocked open-toed black heels and had her dark hair styled in tight curls. Meanwhile, Tayshia was stunning in a one-shouldered, red leather dress, along with clear heels. Her hair was done in long braids to complete the gorgeous ensemble.

Katie’s journey on The Bachelorette is far from over. Four men — Michael Allio, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo and Justin Glaze — are left hoping to end up with Katie. She’ll head to their hometowns to meet their families during next week’s August 2 episode. Before that, though, she’ll have to reunite with a handful of the men who she eliminated earlier this season. The men will also be coming face-to-face to address the drama that ensued throughout the season.

Of course, some of the reunions will be emotional, as Katie said some tough goodbyes during her time as the Bachelorette. Most recently, she eliminated Andrew Spencer, Brendan Scanzano and Mike Planeta, who are all expected at the reunion. Katie will also face this season’s most notorious villain, Thomas Jacobs, who caused major friction in the house during his time on the show.

Over the next few weeks, Katie’s season will come to an end. However, it’s far from the end of Bachelor Nation in 2021. Following season 17 of The Bachelorette, a new season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on Aug. 16. Once that ends, season 18 of The Bachelorette, starring Michelle Young, will air in October.