Thomas Jacobs: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who Katie Calls Out In Episode 2

In a preview for the June 14 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Katie Thurston calls out Thomas Jacobs after she hears that he’s only on the show for ‘fame.’

It’s only episode two, but Thomas Jacobs already appears to be making waves on season 17 of The Bachelorette. A preview for the show’s June 14 episode shows Katie Thurston confronting Thomas during what appears to be a cocktail party. “He said that you’re here for fame,” Katie says, with a no-nonsense attitude. It’s unclear which guy made the accusation to Katie, but she does not seem happy about it. Thomas, meanwhile, appears to be shocked.

Thomas clearly made a good first impression on Katie, as he was one of 23 men to survive the first rose ceremony during the June 7 premiere. We’ll have to wait and see how these allegations from another guy affect his chances, though! For now, check out more to know about Thomas below.

1. What Does Thomas Do For Work?

Thomas works as a real estate broker in San Diego, California, according to his ABC bio. His Zillow profile boasts a bunch of positive reviews, and reveals that he has excelled “among the top 3% of all real estate professionals” since 2016. He has earned a place in the San Diego Association of Realtors, Circle of Excellence, as well.

In addition to his success as a realtor, Thomas is also passionate about making a difference. He was selected by Keller Williams International as southern California’s social equality ambassador. In this role, he helped spearhead a project that “raised up a voice for minority achievement in the real estate industry, as well as community education programs to create a tangible path to wealth building through real estate investments.”

2. Thomas Was A College Athlete

Thomas attended the University of San Diego and played basketball for the school during the 2013-2014 season. He was a red shirt during the 2012-2013 season, and also played for one year at Cal State Northridge before transferring to USD. Thomas’ brothers are both athletic, as well, and played basketball at UC Santa Cruz. Thomas has also coached youth basketball in the past, as well.

3. Thomas Is A Foodie

Not only does Thomas love to cook, but he just loves food in general! His ABC bio reveals that his dream woman “must have a healthy appetite because Thomas’ love language is food.” He adds, “He loves to show romance by bringing his loved ones their favorite dish, and one of his favorite ways to show someone his beloved city of San Diego is through his meticulously curated tour of the best burritos, burgers and brunch the city has to offer.”

4. What Is Thomas Looking For In A Partner?

Thomas knows exactly what he wants in a woman, and he’s hoping Katie will fulfill those dreams. “For [Thomas], it’s all about substance and true companionship,” his ABC bio reads. “His dream woman is beautiful, athletic, mature and ready to be his partner in life. Ambition and thoughtfulness are two major turn-ons for Thomas, and he would love someone to stand by his side as he becomes more involved in his local community.”

5. Thomas Loves Dogs

Thomas is a dog lover and he has two rescue pups, who he posts about on Instagram quite often. Their names are Leo and Sofia.