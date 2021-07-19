Brendan Scanzano: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who’s Friends With Blake Moynes

Brendan Scanzano remains one of Katie Thurston’s suitors on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here’s everything you need to know about this hunky bachelor.

There are so many great suitors to love on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. One of those men is Brendan Scanzano. The 26-year-old has made it this far into the dating series without causing any drama.

So, who is Brendan Scanzano? He is a solid guy who is definitely worthy of Katie’s heart. From his job to his friendship with Blake Moynes, here are 5 key things to know about Brendan.

1. Brendan is training to be a firefighter.

Brendan is currently in the process of becoming a full-time firefighter, according to his ABC bio. Brendan “takes a lot of pride over this goal and is excited to make a positive difference in his community.” In addition to his firefighter goal, Brendan also worked at Scotiabank and is a part-time model, according to Reality Steve.

2. He knows Blake Moynes.

Brendan and Blake Moynes were actually pictured in October 2020 in a photo posted on Instagram by Brendan. There have actually been some interesting developments that we didn’t get to see on The Bachelorette involving Brendan and Blake. “The one thing they haven’t touched on is that Blake and Brendan, the guy with like the bouffant, knew each other before the show,” Wells Adams told E! News. “And Blake suggested to Brendan to go on the show. And so when he shows up later, he’s like, ‘What’re you doing here? You told me to come here!’”

3. Brendan is from Canada.

Brendan lives in Toronto. He also spends a lot of time in Muskoka, Ontario. He’s used to the snow and frequently posts Instagram photos of himself taking on the chilly winters in Canada.

4. He loves to play hockey.

Blake’s favorite sport is hockey. He currently plays goalie in a local league. It appears Brendan and Blake may have been on the same team at one point or they at least played together.

5. He isn’t going on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ — as of now.

Brendan is still on The Bachelorette, so he still has a chance to capture Katie’s heart. If Katie doesn’t pick him and he’s eliminated, Brendan could be one of the later additions to Bachelor In Paradise season 7. More cast members will be announced leading up to the premiere!