5 Things

Brendan Scanzano: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who’s Friends With Blake Moynes

The Bachelorette
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1704” – A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like we’ve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only. It’s a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least, on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) HUNTER, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1705” – Fourteen remaining suitors are ready to finally put the drama behind them and focus on getting quality time with Katie, until Tayshia stops by to drop the bomb that there are actually 15 men hoping to capture Katie’s heart and Blake will be joining them in the house. Later on the massive group date, Bachelor Nation favorites Wells Adams and Franco stop by to introduce and commentate on an intense game of America’s hottest new sport – Bash Ball; but when more than egos end up getting bruised, Katie steps in and stands up for her guys, ending the game early and giving everyone the attention they deserve. Later, Katie and Andrew S. have an important conversation about their future and one guy gets greedy with Katie’s time. At the end of the night, a rose ceremony will bring Katie one step closer to hopefully finding her match on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JULY 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, TRE
THE BACHELORETTE - “1705” – Fourteen remaining suitors are ready to finally put the drama behind them and focus on getting quality time with Katie, until Tayshia stops by to drop the bomb that there are actually 15 men hoping to capture Katie’s heart and Blake will be joining them in the house. Later on the massive group date, Bachelor Nation favorites Wells Adams and Franco stop by to introduce and commentate on an intense game of America’s hottest new sport – Bash Ball; but when more than egos end up getting bruised, Katie steps in and stands up for her guys, ending the game early and giving everyone the attention they deserve. Later, Katie and Andrew S. have an important conversation about their future and one guy gets greedy with Katie’s time. At the end of the night, a rose ceremony will bring Katie one step closer to hopefully finding her match on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JULY 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Brendan Scanzano remains one of Katie Thurston’s suitors on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here’s everything you need to know about this hunky bachelor.

There are so many great suitors to love on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. One of those men is Brendan Scanzano. The 26-year-old has made it this far into the dating series without causing any drama.

So, who is Brendan Scanzano? He is a solid guy who is definitely worthy of Katie’s heart. From his job to his friendship with Blake Moynes, here are 5 key things to know about Brendan.

Brendan Scanzano
Brendan Scanzano and Katie Thurston on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

1. Brendan is training to be a firefighter.

Brendan is currently in the process of becoming a full-time firefighter, according to his ABC bio. Brendan “takes a lot of pride over this goal and is excited to make a positive difference in his community.” In addition to his firefighter goal, Brendan also worked at Scotiabank and is a part-time model, according to Reality Steve.

Related Gallery

'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 7: Photos Of The Contestants Looking For Love

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Joe. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Tahzjuan. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Serena P. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

2. He knows Blake Moynes.

Brendan and Blake Moynes were actually pictured in October 2020 in a photo posted on Instagram by Brendan. There have actually been some interesting developments that we didn’t get to see on The Bachelorette involving Brendan and Blake. “The one thing they haven’t touched on is that Blake and Brendan, the guy with like the bouffant, knew each other before the show,” Wells Adams told E! News. “And Blake suggested to Brendan to go on the show. And so when he shows up later, he’s like, ‘What’re you doing here? You told me to come here!’”

3. Brendan is from Canada.

Brendan lives in Toronto. He also spends a lot of time in Muskoka, Ontario.  He’s used to the snow and frequently posts Instagram photos of himself taking on the chilly winters in Canada.

4. He loves to play hockey.

Blake’s favorite sport is hockey. He currently plays goalie in a local league. It appears Brendan and Blake may have been on the same team at one point or they at least played together.

5. He isn’t going on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ — as of now. 

Brendan is still on The Bachelorette, so he still has a chance to capture Katie’s heart. If Katie doesn’t pick him and he’s eliminated, Brendan could be one of the later additions to Bachelor In Paradise season 7. More cast members will be announced leading up to the premiere!