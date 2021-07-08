Breaking News

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 7 Cast Revealed: Grocery Store Joe Returns & More

Joe AmabileLarry Marano/Shutterstock
It’s been almost 2 years since the last drama-filled season of ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ The show is finally back with an all-new cast of Bachelor Nation alums.

Grab the popcorn and your favorite cocktail because the reality show of the summer is back! A whopping 19 sexy singles will be joining the cast of Bachelor In Paradise season 7, which will premiere August 16 on ABC. Fan-favorites and standouts from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will come together in Mexico for a second (and maybe third) chance at finding love.

Many of the ladies are from Matt James and Peter Weber’s seasons of The Bachelor, while the guys are mostly from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ seasons of The Bachelorette. There are 2 Bachelor In Paradise alums joining the cast. Here’s the original cast list so far, with additional cast members to be announced throughout the season.

The official poster for ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 7. (ABC)

Abigail Heringer of The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James’ season)

Brendan Morais of The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ seasons)

Deandra Kanu of The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber’s season)

Ivan Hall of The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ seasons)

Jessenia Cruz of The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James’ season)

Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette season 14 (Becca Kufrin’s season)

Karl Smith of The Bachelorette season 17 (Katie Thurston’s season)

Kelsey Weir of The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber’s season)

Kenny Braasch of The Bachelorette season 16 (Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ seasons)

Mari Pepin-Solis of The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James’ season)

Maurissa Gunn of The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber’s season)

Natasha Parker of The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber’s season)

Noah Erb of The Bachelorette season 16 (Tayshia Adams’ season)

Serena Chew of The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James’ season)

Serena Pitt of The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James’ season)

Tahzjuan Hawkins of The Bachelor season 23 (Colton Underwood’s season)

Tammy Ly of The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber’s season)

Victoria Larson of The Bachelor season 25 (Matt James’ season)

Victoria Paul of The Bachelor season 24 (Peter Weber’s season)

Chris Harrison
Chris Harrison has left the franchise, while Wells Adams is taking on a larger role. (ABC)

Bachelor In Paradise season 7 will feature one major change: Chris Harrison will not be back as the host. Following a racism controversy during Matt’s season, Chris left Bachelor Nation in June 2021 after nearly 2 decades. He also did not return to host Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

For this season of BiP, the show will have rotating hosts, including Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, David Spade, and Lance Bass. Wells Adams will be returning as a “master of cocktails, ceremonies, and our hearts,” according to ABC. Wells was a cast member during BiP season 3 and served as the show’s bartender for seasons 4, 5, and 6.