‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 7: Everything We Know So Far

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ is back, baby. After a long hiatus, the hit reality series will return in the summer of 2021. From the host shakeup to the premiere date, here are the latest updates about ‘BiP’ season 7.

Bachelor Nation just hasn’t been the same. After a 2-year wait, Bachelor In Paradise will make its triumphant return back to ABC. The network announced in April 2021 that the sizzling reality series featuring your fave Bachelor Nation stars would be returning this year.

However, there will be a lot of changes when it comes to Bachelor In Paradise season 7. From the hosting situation to what we know about the cast, this is the latest news about the seventh season of BiP. Don’t worry, there will still be plenty of drama.

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 7 Premiere Date

Mark the date in your calendars because the Bachelor In Paradise season 7 premiere date has already been announced. The seventh season will premiere August 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The premiere will be 2 hours. Season 7 was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but BiP will be back in full force this summer. By the time Bachelor In Paradise season 7 premieres, it will have been 2 years since season 6 aired.

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Filming

Bachelor In Paradise usually films in Mexico at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico, which is just a short drive from Puerto Vallarta. While a production start date has not been confirmed, it’s likely the show will film in June 2021 to make sure the August premiere date is possible.

Back in January 2021, Rob Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late-night programming, ABC Entertainment, told Variety that the network was “hell-bent on figuring out” how to make BiP happen after it was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the interview, there was uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, so Rob couldn’t say for sure whether or not the show would film in Mexico like it normally would.

“If people can get vaccinated, then maybe we’re back in Mexico,” Rob said. “If not, maybe there is a bubble situation in Mexico. We will figure out something—I never know what will happen, but I feel very confident in saying that you will get Bachelor In Paradise next season.”

Who Will Be On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’?

The full cast list has not been confirmed. Rob Mills noted in his Variety interview that the “audience” will be a huge influence on who becomes a cast member on the show. “And then also, we’ll look at people who went home too early and were great and didn’t have enough time to shine. Sometimes the pond is really dry — this season will be the opposite case. The pond is overstocked,” he told Variety. Ben Smith of Tayshia Adams’ season, is someone Rob thinks could be a “massive success of Bachelor in Paradise, like he will meet his wife there. If Ben would do us the privilege of being on Paradise it would be fantastic.” Rob also noted that Bennett Jordan of Tayshia’s season was someone he had his eye on. “Everybody is in consideration for Bachelor in Paradise,” Rob said.

The one confirmed cast member so far is Dr. Joe Park from Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette. Rob confirmed that Joe would be joining Bachelor In Paradise season 7 in January 2021 after Joe was vaccinated. “We’ve got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!!” Rob tweeted.

We’ve got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!! https://t.co/TXQb7f7giT — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) January 9, 2021

Noah Erb, Chasen Nick, and Spencer Robertson from Clare and Tayshia’s season are rumored to be Bachelor In Paradise season 7 cast members, but ABC has not confirmed anything yet. Serena Pitt from Matt James’ season revealed that she would love to join the cast of BiP. “There’s gonna be a lot of amazing guys to meet on the beach this summer, and then there’ll be a lot of great girls to potentially make friendships with,” Serena told ScreenRant.

Some Bachelor Nation stars reportedly turned down spots on Bachelor In Paradise after the racism controversy surrounding season 25 of The Bachelor. “Casting has begun and some members of Bachelor Nation are apprehensive to sign up,” a source told the outlet. “Some are wondering what direction the season will take and are curious if it will strictly focus on contestants falling in love.”

Another source added, “They have put out several asks to Bachelor veterans. Many people are declining due to the current state of Bachelor Nation. A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise.” ABC reportedly hoped at the time that Bachelor Nation faves Blake Horstmann and Tia Booth would join season 7.

However, there are two Bachelor Nation alums you will definitely not see in Mexico: Matt James and Tyler Cameron. “There’s a negative chance I’ll be on Paradise,” Matt told PEOPLE in April 2021. “There is a negative chance Tyler’s on there as well. I think we’re good on that.” Matt recently reunited with Rachael Kirkconnell, and Tyler is now dating Camila Kendra.

Is Chris Harrison The Host?

Chris Harrison will reportedly not be the host of Bachelor In Paradise season 7, according to Variety. Season 7 will be hosted by celebrity comedians, including David Spade, who will serve as guest hosts. David is the only celebrity comedian to have signed a deal as of yet.

Chris not hosting Bachelor In Paradise comes in the wake of a racism controversy that enveloped The Bachelor season 25. When past photos of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell attending an Old South, antebellum-themed party in college resurfaced, former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay spoke with Chris about it on Extra in February 2019. He defended Rachael during the interview.

“My guess? These girls got dressed up and went to a party and had a great time,” Chris said. “They were 18 years old. Now, does that make it okay? I don’t know, Rachel, you tell me. Where is this lens we’re holding up and was that lens available were we all looking through it in 2018? I don’t know.”

The backlash was intense and Chris eventually apologized for his remarks. “I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology,” he wrote. “While I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf. What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry.”

Chris did not host the After the Final Rose special following The Bachelor finale in March 2021. Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho was the host. Before the special, Chris had previously announced he was “stepping down” from his hosting duties for the time being.