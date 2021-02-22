Rachael Kirkconnell: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Star At Center Of Racism Controversy

Ahead of hometown dates on season 25 of ‘The Bachelor,’ one of Matt James’ final four women, Rachael Kirkconnell, has been at the center of a headline-making controversy.

Rachael Kirkconnell is one of the four remaining women hoping to find love with Matt James on season 25 of The Bachelor. Her family will come to the Nemacolin Resort to meet Matt for the first time during the show’s Feb. 22 episode. The episode was filmed in the fall of 2020, months before Rachael began making headlines for racist actions from her past that had come to light amidst The Bachelor airing.

Rachael caught Matt’s eye from the very beginning. He gave her the group date rose during week three, although she didn’t have her first one-on-one until week five. However, on the date, Matt admitted to Rachael that he was falling in love with her. So far, she’s the only woman who he’s said this to on the show. Here’s more to know about Rachael:

What Did Rachael Kirkconnell Do That Was Racist?

Shortly after Rachael was announced as a cast member on season 25 of The Bachelor, a woman who said she had gone to high school with her posted a TikTok video with claims about Rachael. The woman accused Rachael of “bullying” her for dating Black guys when they were in school together. Then, another TikTok user uncovered alleged controversial posts that Rachael had ‘liked’ on Instagram.

As Matt started falling hard for Rachael, more about her past continued to come to light. At the beginning of February, photos surfaced of Rachael attending an Old South-themed party while she was in college. The party glorified the state of the country during this time, when slavery was prevalent. On Feb. 11, Rachael issued a statement to apologize for her past actions, and took accountability for her “ignorance.”

What Did Chris Harrison Say About Rachael?

Despite Rachael’s apology, the scandal still exploded due to The Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, weighing in on the situation. During an interview with former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, Chris defended Rachael K.’s past actions. After receiving major backlash for his response, he posted an apology on Instagram. However, it was too little too late. Chris eventually revealed he would be ‘stepping aside’ from the Bachelor franchise for the time being. He confirmed that he would not be hosting the season 25 After the Final Rose special. His future with the franchise after that is unknown.

What Is Rachael’s Job?

Rachael is a 24-year-old Graphic Designer from Cumming, Georgia, which is a small town outside of Atlanta. She went to college close to home at Georgia College and graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Marketing. She was on the Dean’s List twice during her time at school.

Rachael Kirkconnell Has Never Been In Love

Although Rachael is a “hopeless romantic,” she’s never been in love, according to her ABC bio. “Rachael is hoping that her love story will be something huge and life altering,” her bio reads. “She wants to look back at her life when she’s old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day.”

Is Rachael Kirkconnell On Social Media?

Rachael’s Instagram feed is full of photos of herself in the ocean, on the sand, by the pool and sunbathing. As of press time, she has more than 188,000 followers on the social media site, and often posts bikini photos to her page. Her Instagram handle is simply her name, @rachaelkirkconnell.