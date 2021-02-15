Rachel Lindsay Says She Hopes Chris Harrison Will ‘Move Forward’ After ‘Stepping Aside’ From ‘The Bachelor’

Rachel Lindsay has opened up in an exclusive interview about how she feels after Chris Harrison announced he would step down from ‘The Bachelor’.

Just days after Chris Harrison announced he was “stepping aside” from The Bachelor franchise, former contestant Rachel Lindsay revealed she hopes the host will “educate himself” moving forward. The reality TV star sat down for an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife on February 15, and opened up about her reaction to his multiple apologies. “I’m happy to see that he’s getting education to be more productive and more profound in his level of understanding in regards to this issue. I’m happy to hear that, and I’ll be one of the many that’s going to sit back and wait and see what happens with all of this,” she told HL.

The longtime host shared a lengthy Instagram post on Feb 13, after he made headlines over his controversial comments during an interview with Rachel on Extra. The pair discussed season 25 Bachelor contestant, Racahel Kirkconnell, and the controversy surrounding resurfaced photos of her attending an Old South-themed party in college. “I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful,” his first apology read. “My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike.”