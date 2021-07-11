Watch

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA For Fans At UFC 264 — Watch

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put on a show at UFC 264 with a kiss (involving plenty of tongue) when being introduced at the event in Las Vegas!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, love to show PDA — and UFC 264 was no exception! The pair were introduced by the announcer at the T-Mobile Arena and decided to engage in a kiss that involved a lot of tongue at the event, which was held on Saturday, July 10. Kourt appeared to be laughing during the whole kiss and after, as did Travis. The pair also appeared to be rocking matching bedazzled teeth.

Ahead of the event, Kourtney also gave her 131 million followers a peek at her sexy evening look. The mom-of-three sported a low cut, one strap black bustier top along with a low rise leather pant. She kept her dark hair back in a high ponytail, amplifying her glowy skin and nude-toned makeup by Rokael Beauty’s Rokael Lizama and hairstylist Glen Coco. She appeared to be posing in a suite at the Wynn Las Vegas, with an office table and daytime view of the iconic strip behind her — fitting for her simple dice emoji caption.

After the fight, Kourt continued the posts on social media — sharing a flirty picture of her high heel sandals and red pedicure alongside Travis’ go-to Converse. The duo headed to the opening of the new Delilah restaurant inside the Wynn hotel shortly after, where Justin Bieber performed latest hit “Hold On” and other songs. Sister Kendall Jenner was in attendance promoting her 818 tequila, while Ariel Winter, Addison Rae, Tyga, Hailey Baldwin and Anitta were also present for the lavish bash.

The pair were also in attendance for UFC 260, also in Las Vegas, NV on Mar. 27! Travis, who is a longtime UFC fan, has regularly attended their events for years. The Blink 182 dummer and Poosh founder were ultra cozy in their own area at the fight alongside friends Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, for what appeared to be a double date (and the first of several at that).

