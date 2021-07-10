Megan Fox Wears Skintight Outfit At Wynn Las Vegas With BF Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

Megan Fox and MGK touched down in Las Vegas! The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the Wynn Hotel ahead of UFC 264.

Megan Fox, 35, looked drop dead gorgeous on a UFC date night with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The Transformers actress opted for a low cut brown top and flared pants heading to UFC 264, consisting of a spaghetti strap style top and fitted leggings on the bottom. She sweetly held hands with beau MGK as they made their way through the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino, surrounded by security guards.

The beauty’s glam was on point with a bold, dark red lipstick that was the focal point of her makeup. Her skin looked impeccable with her foundation, highlighter and blush, which she accented with her luscious black lashes and crisp eye liner. Keeping her long, black hair center parted and down, there wasn’t a fly away in sight with her perfect blowout!

MGK, née Colson Baker, also rocked a stylish ensemble for the outing. He wore a tuxedo style vest with nothing underneath, dark colored pants and a beanie hat to stay cozy in the ice cold air conditioning. The singer accessorized with a chain belt and necklaces to complete his look, keeping his blonde hair straightened and down.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

The pair were headed to a pre-event for UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3, which is set to be held on July 10, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena. The event, featuring former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier and former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, is the first post-pandemic UFC event with a full capacity crowd. Tickets for the highly anticipated event are sold out. The feud between the two fighters has also escalated: the loser has to donate $500,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been out and about the last few days. The duo looked like they had a blast heading to California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29, and Megan once again sizzled in an ultra-sexy look. The actress wore a corset-style top and black jeans with chunky boots as she strolled through the amusement park, accessorizing with a crossbody purse.