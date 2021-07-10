See Pics

Megan Fox Wears Skintight Outfit At Wynn Las Vegas With BF Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album " Tickets to my downfall " at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020
Megan Fox & MGK leaving Yung Blud concert in LA. 25 JUNE 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the GALORE x PRETTYLITTLETHING 'the Youth Issue' party hosted by cover girl Atiana De La Hoya in West Hollywood. 24 JUNE 2021
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Megan Fox and MGK touched down in Las Vegas! The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the Wynn Hotel ahead of UFC 264.

Megan Fox, 35, looked drop dead gorgeous on a UFC date night with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The Transformers actress opted for a low cut brown top and flared pants heading to UFC 264, consisting of a spaghetti strap style top and fitted leggings on the bottom. She sweetly held hands with beau MGK as they made their way through the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino, surrounded by security guards.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

The beauty’s glam was on point with a bold, dark red lipstick that was the focal point of her makeup. Her skin looked impeccable with her foundation, highlighter and blush, which she accented with her luscious black lashes and crisp eye liner. Keeping her long, black hair center parted and down, there wasn’t a fly away in sight with her perfect blowout!

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Megan Fox sizzled in a low cut brown tank top and matching flared.

Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon after being forced to deny that she made an "anti-mask" instagram post. The post was in fact photoshopped, but it went viral on social media causing controversy for the screen siren. Megan, 34, made a brief statement denying the post, but that didn't stop her from going maskless on her Sunday outing. The brunette ran into a building quickly, appearing to have no mask with her. Despite that, she looked stunning in a cardigan, black crop top and pleated pants, finished with a cute beanie and a swish of scarlet lipstick.
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood. The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand. She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills. Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection."
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood. The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand. She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills. Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection."

MGK, née Colson Baker, also rocked a stylish ensemble for the outing. He wore a tuxedo style vest with nothing underneath, dark colored pants and a beanie hat to stay cozy in the ice cold air conditioning. The singer accessorized with a chain belt and necklaces to complete his look, keeping his blonde hair straightened and down.

The pair were headed to a pre-event for UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3, which is set to be held on July 10, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena. The event, featuring former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier and former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, is the first post-pandemic UFC event with a full capacity crowd. Tickets for the highly anticipated event are sold out. The feud between the two fighters has also escalated: the loser has to donate $500,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been out and about the last few days. The duo looked like they had a blast heading to California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29, and Megan once again sizzled in an ultra-sexy look. The actress wore a corset-style top and black jeans with chunky boots as she strolled through the amusement park, accessorizing with a crossbody purse.