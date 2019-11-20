Lip Shades – 10 Gorgeous New Glosses & More That You Should Rock This Fall

Now that fall is in full swing, it’s time to switch up your makeup routine & we rounded up all of the best new warm lip shades that will instantly spice up your look this season!

Fall makeup is all about warm, dark tones and there are so many fabulous new lip shades that come in an array of formulas. We rounded up all of the best new lip shades that will complement any look and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above. One trend that we’ve been seeing a ton of this season is hyaluronic acid in both lipsticks and glosses. One of our favorites is the BECCA Ultimate Lipstick Love, which is a satin lipstick infused with hyaluronic acid so that your lips stay hydrated for eight-hours while keeping your color.

Another one of our fave products that’s formulated with hyaluronic acid is the Tarte Hygge and Kisses Tarteist REMIX Lip Gloss Trio. Not only is this set super cute to keep for yourself, but this lip trio also makes an amazing gift for the holidays. Each of the lip glosses come in three amazing fall scents – cinnamon, Crème Brulee, and caramel apple – plus, they’re all infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration, as well as loose glitter for some pizazz.

If you want to get the most bang for your buck, look no further than the CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo. Two lipsticks for the price of one – what’s better than that? This double-ended product has a matte lipstick on one end and a moisturizing lip gloss on the other – both in the same shade – so that you can switch up your look whenever you feel like it.

A great option for a pigmented lip shade that’s not too bold is the Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip. This lip color goes on as a liquid but dries with a matte finish that’s smudge-proof and water-proof. Plus, it’s not too pigmented, so you get just the right amount of color. No matter what type of lip product you’re looking for, there’s a bunch of new lip shades available and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above.