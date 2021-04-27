Jonah Hill Looks Unrecognizable With Full Beard & Slicked Back Hair After 40-Lb. Weight Loss

Jonah Hill has had quite the glow up! He looked so handsome new photos with Zoe Kravitz, where the actor showed off his fit physique and a sexy slicked back hairstyle.

Either Jonah Hill and Zoe Kravitz are working on a secret new project together, or fans could be looking at a hot new couple! The 37-year-old two time Oscar nominee is looking fine these days, as he posed next to the Big Little Lies star in two Apr. 27 Instagram photos with their arms around each other. Jonah could be seen in a long sleeved black sweater and matching black jeans, flaunting his slimmed down physique with the 40 pounds he’s dropped over the past few years.

The Wolf of Wall Street star also showed off a hot new hairstyle. He wore his curly golden locks straightened and slicked back. Along with a bushy beard, Jonah looked so darned handsome. Especially after years of playing the snarky sidekick friend in films where he didn’t look like such a heartthrob.

It also helped that he was basking in the glow of the stunning beauty that is Zoe Bella Kravitz. The 32-year-old matched Jonah in a black long sleeve sweater and long taupe sweater by the Olsen Twins‘ luxury high end fashion line The Row. Zoe wore her hair pulled back in small tight braids, which allowed her incredible high cheekbones and stunning face to really shine.

It’s unclear what the chill session between the two was about, but they almost ended up as co-stars in the upcoming Warner Bros. origins story The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. Zoe plays Catwoman/Selena Kyle in the film, and Jonah initially was offered a role in the project, with speculation swirling that he would play either Penguin or Riddler. But in Oct. 2019, Variety reported Hill was no longer part of the project, with unknown reasons for him taking a pass.

Zoe cryptically wrote in the caption of her photos with Jonah, “#thisisimportant” and her rocker dad Lenny Kravitz‘s got people talking when he commented “Folks don’t know!” That immediately caused a flood of people asking what it was, asking the “Fly Away” singer to spill whatever tea he had about the photos of Zoe and Jonah together. Supermodel Bella Hadid added the cryptic comment “Very.” Even reigning Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan left a series of flame emojis in the comments, seeming to think these two are hot together!

Katie Holmes‘ celerity chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. wrote “Yazzzz” with an applause emoji next to the snapshots of Jonah and Zoe together, seeming to feel the photos were something worth celebrating. Jonah is a frequent patron at Emilio’s family’s NYC restaurant Emilio’s Ballato. Both actors are single at the moment, as Zoe filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman on Dec. 23, 2020 after 18 months of marriage. Jonah and his fiance of one year Gianna Santos broke up in Oct. 2020.