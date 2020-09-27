Jonah Hill Shows Off His Slimmed Down Appearance While Attending Bat Mitzvah With Sister Beanie Feldstein

Jonah Hill is practically unrecognizable after his 40-pound weight loss. The funnyman put his slimmed-down figure on display as he rocked a light brown suit in a new snap with Beanie Feldstein.

Jonah Hill, 36, is looking happier and healthier than ever! The comedian has been rocking a slimmed down figure in recent years, and posed for a new photo with his sister, actress Beanie Feldstein, 27, at a family Bat Mitzvah. In the snap, Jonah donned a light brown suit: he belted his slacks and wore a white button down under the matching suit jacket. He also accessorized with yellow tinted glasses, and appeared to have grown a considerable quarantine beard!

“Endlessly proud of this bar mitzvah boy (also hugging my three favorite guys after 7 months of not being able to was heaven),” Beanie captioned her snap. The Broadway actress, who also starred in Olivia Wilde’s 2019 directorial debut Booksmart, wore a long blue dress and swept her straight, brunette tresses behind her shoulders.

The siblings posed with two young boys, presumably family members, and plenty of friends and fans jumped into the comments section with warm words. “MAZAL TOV JOSHIE,” Dear Evan Hansen star, and Beanie’s BFF, Ben Platt wrote. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Jonah out-and-about, however he first showed off his 40-pound weight loss back in 2018 — and was almost unrecognizable!

Jonah gained 40 pounds for his role in 2015’s War Dogs, and after dropping that weight –- and then some — he opened up about the key to his success. “It was just mostly diet. I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something,” he said in an interview with ABC News at the time. “I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff.” He also credited his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum, 37, for lending some tips.