Harry Styles’ Fans Go Crazy Over His New Slicked Back Hair Makeover On Movie Set — Before & After Pics

Harry Styles was spotted looking handsome in casual clothing while showing off a slicked back hair look that was quite different from his regular curls, on the set of his upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry, Darling.’

Harry Styles, 26, seemed to be getting into full character while walking on the set of his future film Don’t Worry, Darling when he flaunted a full-on hair makeover! The singer-turned actor was seen with his usual curly dark locks straightened, parted to the side, and slicked back while wearing a white T-shirt that had the words “Don’t Trip” in multi colors on the left upper side and matching tie-dye colored sweat pants. He was also holding a white face mask up to his mouth and donning red, white, and blue sneakers.

Once pics of Harry’s different hairstyle made their way online, fans couldn’t resist commenting on them and many seemed to love the new look. “most important thing in life right now? HARRY STYLES’ HAIR B*TCH,” one fan wrote while another gushed, “I live for this hair.” A third wrote, “HIS HAIR. THE PANTS. THE SHOES. THE SHIRT. THE OUTFIT. THE EVERYTHING IS JUST PERFECT. I CANNOT HARRY LOOKS SO HOT.”

A third tweet read, “harry styles’ hair is keeping me sane” while a fourth hilariously read, “Bro this is me after seeing Harry styles wearing his hair like that for his movie don’t worry darling” with added pregnant girl emojis.

The craze over Harry’s latest hair makeover comes just a few weeks after he got attention for showing off a shorter ‘do in a photo taken by a fan. The cut gave the British hunk a far less curly-haired look and left him with locks that were reminiscent of the hairstyle he had in the 2017 film Dunkirk. Although the photo made waves, it seems that he first got the haircut some time before that, since fan photos in Sept. also showed him with a look that was much shorter than the long curly mane he had been wearing the past few years.

Harry’s short hair is most likely for the character he will play in Don’t Worry, Darling, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde that he will star in with her and Florence Pugh. It was reported that the One Direction member would replace Shia LaBeouf in the flick in early Sept. It will be the second film role he’s played since his role as a World War II soldier in Dunkirk.