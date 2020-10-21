A stealth fan snapped a photo of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh hanging out together ahead of filming their new movie, and the Harry and Florence stans can’t get enough of these two stars becoming fast friends.

Harry Styles, 26, and Florence Pugh’s friendship is the friendship we didn’t know we needed in our lives. The actors are co-starring in the movie Don’t Worry, Darling, which is now in production. A fan named Bella spotted Harry and Florence, 24, hanging out and having drinks on Oct. 20 and took a photo of their little get-together. SEE THE PHOTO HERE!

“I TALKED TO HARRY TONIGHT AND FLORENCE PUGH. I WILL SHARE THE FULL STORY TOMORROW FOR NOW HERES THIS I CANT BELIEVE IT AHSHJSHDB,” the fan tweeted. The fan later added, “I DIDNT ASK FOR A PIC WITH HIM CAUSE HE LOOKED SO CHILL AND HAPPY AND FREE I DIDNT WANT RUIN THAT BUT I DID TALK TO HIM AND WOW HIS EYES ARE PIERCING AND HE SMELLS INCREDIBLE ALSO FLORENCE WAS THE SWEETEST THEY LOOKED LIKE BEST FRIENDS HANGING OUT”

In the photo, Harry is lounging in a chair wearing a brown sweater and beige pants. Florence is sitting nearby with a huge smile on her face. They’re having drinks and talking with pals. One fan responded to the fan who took the photo, “YOU MET THEM BOTH DURING THEIR BEST ERAS CONGRATS.” Another wrote, “How does it feel like being gods favorite.”

Don’t Worry, Darling is already one of the most highly-anticipated movies. Harry was recently cast as Jack in the Olivia Wilde-directed film, replacing Shia LaBeouf, who had to drop out due to schedule conflicts. This is Harry’s first movie since starring in the WWII film Dunkirk in 2017. The Oscar nominee and “Watermelon Sugar” singer star in the movie alongside a stacked cast that also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and more. The movie is a psychological thriller that follows an unhappy housewife in the 1950s.

Harry has been spotted out rocking a shorter haircut these days. Many fans compare his new look to the hairstyle Harry had while he was filming Dunkirk. The new cut is likely to play 1950s-era Jack in Don’t Worry, Darling. The movie doesn’t have a release date yet, but Olivia revealed via Instagram that she had started filming the movie on Oct. 15.