Say good-bye to Harry Styles’ long hair. Ahead of his new album, the former One Direction member got a new ‘style,’ and Harry is hairy no more!

Fans of Harry Styles’ shaggy ‘do better look away, because the 25-year-old singer has a brand new look. Harry’s fresh ‘style’ was captured by a fan – specifically, a fan’s father – while in Italy. “Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy…., cannot fucking believe my eyes #HarryStyles,” twitter user @erinsaunderss tweeted on Sept. 1, sharing the picture of Harry’s short style. This was no deepfake or photoshop fail, because Harry took a picture with Erin’s mother, too. “Here’s another, with my mum, he was so sweet and kind. What an angel.”

The response to Harry’s new hair has been mixed. Some fans loved the new look (“HARRY CAN PULL OFF ANY KINDA HAIR STYLE AND THAT’S THAT.” “Harry out here serving us 70s perfection, experimenting with his hair and style. HS2 is coming yall, this is how it starts.” “[Harry] is trying to fucking kill me, that’s fucking hair and the fucking beard, boy, you trying to give me a heart attack.”) Other fans weren’t on board. (“What did you do your hair @Harry_Styles?” “harry styles’ and his unexpected hairstyle. ok bye” “what kind of jonathon byers looking ass type hair cut is this.. is harry styles okay?”) Some even though Harry looked like his former band mate, Louis Tomlinson, 27, with this new ‘do. “EXPLAIN TO ME HOW HARRY AND LOUIS HAVE SWAPPED FACIAL HAIR AND STYLES I AM HAVING AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE.”

Just like Louis, Harry has new music coming out – eventually. Louis’s next single, “Kill My Mind,” will be out on Sept. 5, but fans still don’t know when Harry’s next album (which they’ve dubbed HS2) will be released. Harry spoke about his upcoming album with Rolling Stone and how the songs coming from a personal heartbreak. “It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,’ ” said Harry. “Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy…., cannot fucking believe my eyes #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/QuyU0vK8Bf — erin (@erinsaunderss) September 1, 2019

Harry also told Rolling Stone that he doesn’t see One Direction as being “done” for good. “I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way. If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’ “

“But until that time, I feel like I’m really enjoying making music and experimenting. I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again,” Harry added. It seems the rest of 1D are happy making music on their own, too. In addition to Louis’s upcoming single, Niall Horan, 25, has also teased that his next song, “Nice To Meet Ya,” is coming out in September.