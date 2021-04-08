Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Hold Hands As They Bring Penelope & North On Dinner Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared some sweet PDA while enjoying a night out with her daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turned their romantic date night into a family affair by bringing along two special guests: Penelope Disick and North West. Kourt’s daughter, 8, and niece, 7, looked like they were in for a treat when they were spotted heading into Nobu Malibu on April 7. Travis and Kourtney held hands as they chaperoned the cute cousins.

Travis and Kourtney are simply inseparable lately. The couple, who went public with their romance in February, have barely left each other’s sides. Their night at the Malibu sushi hotspot was just one in a long line of cute dinner and lunch dates over the past few weeks. Kourt kept it casual, but looked gorgeous, as always, in ’90s-style high-waisted Agolde jeans, which she paired with a white crop top, heels, and a long overcoat.

The girls were just too adorable. They were spotted gabbing away while exiting their car and strolling through the parking lot. Penelope rocked a fuzzy sweatsuit and a pair of checkered Vans slip-ons — a staple for her mom’s Blink-182 drummer boyfriend. North covered up in a giant, furry hoodie and rocked a pair of her dad, Kanye West‘s Yeezy sneakers. Too cool!

Kourtney and Travis have welcomed each other’s children with open arms. Kourt, who also has sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, recently took her family on a ski trip with Travis’ brood! He shares kids Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also incredibly tight with his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who joined them on the vacation to Utah.