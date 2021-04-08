Khloe Kardashian Vents Her ‘Anger & Frustration’ At The Gym After Unedited Bikini Pic Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is taking out her anger at an unedited and unfiltered bikini photo surfacing on social media by hitting the gym for a powerful workout.

Khloe Kardashian is still majorly pissed off that a photo of her in a bikini that hadn’t been heavily edited or airbrushed blew up all over the internet this week. Khloe looked so great in the completely natural snapshot taken over Easter weekend. But she is still apparently “mad” and “angry” about it, and hitting her home gym to release her negative feelings and get a powerful workout in during the process.

In an Apr. 8 Instagram stories selfie video, Khloe could be seen in a black sports bra top and leggings. Her bare ab muscles looked totally chiseled, as she spoke with determination in her voice. “Therapy time! So this is my therapy. And I don’t think anyone works out better and stronger than someone that’s frustrated, angry, mad, determined. Let it all out in the gym and that’s what I’m about to do,” she told fans while standing amongst her weights and equipment.

It comes a day after Khloe literally stripped down to her underwear to show off a home video of herself and how great her body looks. She stood in front of a mirror with her arm over her breasts, turning to the side to show off the rippling muscles on her abs and her toned derriere. Khloe even hopped up and down a few times to show that absolutely nothing on her body moves or does any jiggling.

The 36-year-old apparently thought that racy video wasn’t enough to prove her body is perfect. She then showed another video taken during an Instagram live where she took off her sweatshirt to reveal her toned torso in just a bra, while pulling her sweatpants down past her hips to again show how firm and tight her body is. She made it a point to say how she did it “live” to prove that her body wasn’t “Photoshopped.”

Over Easter weekend, an assistant accidentally posted a photo of Khloe in a tiny leopard print bikini standing next to the pool at her mom Kris Jenner’s La Quinta, CA estate. But unlike the swimsuit photos she posts of herself, it didn’t have extensive editing, filtering, airbrushing and other techniques to make her body literally appear completely perfect and flawless. Instead, Khloe appeared to be a stunning MILF with a killer body that might actually be attainable by mere mortals with the level of strict diet and exercise the mother of one puts in.

Khloe immediately wanted the photo removed from the internet. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement to Page Six. She added that “Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.” Several Twitter users who reposted the photo themselves found it erased from their accounts with a message saying “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

In a four page letter following Khloe’s “live” underwear videos, the Good American jeans founder explained to fans why she made such a big deal about the unedited bikini photo from Easter. “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” she wrote in the lengthy post. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared – no matter who you are.”