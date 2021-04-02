Khloe Kardashian Sunbathes In A Sexy Purple Bikini While Lounging By The Pool

Khloe Kardashian enjoyed a pool day at Kylie Jenner’s LA estate in a metallic purple bikini, a day after sparking engagement speculation with a huge diamond ring.

Today’s opinion of the day: purple is Khloe Kardashian‘s color. The proof was in her latest swimsuit selfies, which showed the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocking a metallic purple bikini while lounging on a pool cot that appeared to be at Kylie Jenner‘s Holmby Hills estate. Khloe accessorized with a gold body chain that draped across her toned body in the photos, which she posted to Instagram on April 2.

“The Purple Eater,” Khloe captioned the photo, adding a purple heart emoji — a play on the title of the classic 1958 song, “Purple People Eater.” Fans and friends were also eating this purple look up. “OKKKKKKAAAAAYYYY,” Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou commented, while PR executive and Kardashian-confidante Simon Huck essentially left the same comment (but with fire emojis). Two other members of the Kardashian entourage — Star lash owner Yris Palmer and Kim Kardashian‘s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd — left heart-eyed and starry-eyed emojis.

While Khloe’s purple bikini was the talk of Instagram on April 2, it was a ring that fans were fixated with the day prior. The Good American co-founder rocked a HUGE diamond ring on that finger in a close-up shot of her manicured hands. This of course set off a round of engagement speculation, which Tristan Thompson only added to by posting a curious set of emojis: the side-eye emojis, the heart-eyed faces and two diamonds. The diamond ring also looked like the very same one Khloe wore while she and her daughter, True Thompson, visited Tristan in Boston over the holiday season in Dec. 2020.

Although Khloe hasn’t confirmed a romantic reunion with Tristan, after spending so much family time together with True throughout quarantine, she is “missing him and she’s finding with Tristan this far away,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the end of March. Tristan has moved to Boston now that he has a new NBA contract with the Boston Celtics, meaning they’ve resumed a long-distance co-parenting relationship.

“They’ve had barely any time together as of recent and she’s hopeful that will change soon. Tristan checks in as much as he can on FaceTime and calling, but he’s very focused and busy and Khloe does get that,” the insider added. At least Khloe has her sisters — and their massive LA mansions — to keep her company.