Khloe Kardashian ‘Really Missing’ Tristan Thompson While He Plays In Boston: ‘It’s Been Hard’

Khloe Kardashian has been ‘wanting to spend more time’ with Tristan Thompson, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is wanting to spend “more time” with Tristan Thompson, 30. While Khloe remains in Los Angeles with their daughter True Thompson, 2, NBA star is currently playing for the Boston Celtics — a six hour plane ride away. “Khloe has been wanting to spend more time with Tristan lately but he hasn’t had the time to be with her or True. It’s been harder to co-parent because of the NBA season and they’ve all had little time together,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. In addition to the distance, the NBA has implemented strict quarantine rules for players as the season is underway.

While Khloe confirmed on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she and Tristan are not “together romantically,” the duo share a close relationship as they co-parent True. “Khloe has really been missing him and she’s finding with Tristan this far away, she’s been having a harder time than ever before, even in Cleveland,” the source added, referencing Tristan’s previous team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although Tristan can’t be there with his girls, he regular checks in via FaceTime. “They’ve had barely any time together as of recent and she’s hopeful that will change soon. Tristan checks in as much as he can on FaceTime and calling, but he’s very focused and busy and Khloe does get that,” our insider spilled.

While the NBA was on hiatus during the initial COVID-19 outbreak, Khloe and Tristan were inseparable during quarantine. The duo celebrated True’s 2nd birthday together with an intimate at-home celebration, and the Toronto native was also on hand to take care of Khloe as she recovered from the virus. “The plan is for Tristan to get back to LA once that happens and she’s counting down the days,” the source explained. “She’s been seeming pretty down and her friends have been worried because they haven’t seen her be like this with him away before. They are doing their best to keep her spirits high and distract her…She’s looking forward to the NBA season over and them all reuniting again,” they also added.

Just last week, Khloe was emotional as she packed up Tristan’s $3.25 million Cleveland, Ohio home, situated on the stunning Lake Erie. The California native went into labor and gave birth to True in Ohio, where Tristan was playing basketball at the time. “I am in Cleveland packing up the house, and this will be goodbye,” the Good American designer narrated a video posted to her Instagram story, sharing the stunning property and view. “I will miss this place, this view so much. There’s literally nothing like it. It’s so gorgeous. Cleveland I am going to miss you,” she added, also showing her followers True’s old room. ““This is my baby’s room! I mean she’s not a baby anymore, she’s going to be three in a couple weeks…but this is Miss True’s room,” Khloe gushed, taking one last look at the room her daughter came home from the hospital to.

Khloe has also hinted that True could be a big sister soon! The star has been documenting her egg retrieval and IVF process on KUWTK, explaining that Tristan has agreed to create embryos with her. “My plan was to have kids closer in age,” Khloe said on Sarah Hyland‘s ELLEN digital series Lady Parts. “But now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. But I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life,” she said.