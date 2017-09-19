‘KUWTK’ Then & Now: See How The Kardashians & Jenners Have Transformed

In 14 seasons, the Kardashians have gone through quite the transition. Of course, their lives have changed but also, their looks. So we’ve put together a gallery of before-and-after photos to celebrate the 10-year anniversary.

We’ve watched them grow up, get married, get divorced, and everything in between — and it has been one heck of a ride. The Kardashian family is celebrating ten years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians with a special this Sunday, but before that, we thought it’d be important to look back at the women over the years.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got together for the season 14 promo and actually recreated the epic video we saw at the beginning of season one, which aired on E! in 2007. As you can see in the video, the group has changed a ton over the past 10 years. Kylie, 20, and Kendall, 21, have of course, grown up on the show, starting as just kids. However, they watched their sisters and brother Rob Kardashian, go through break ups, make ups and hook ups in the process, and watched their parents split up.

Of course, in season one, both Rob, and Bruce Jenner were a huge part of the show. However, over the past few years, Rob has appeared in the show less and less, and Bruce transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner; she currently doesn’t have much of a relationship with the Kardashian family. While Caitlyn will still be part of the show since she is still close with Kylie and Kendall, she recently wrote in her memoir that the idea of the series was her idea — something Kris denies. “It’s so absurd. I’m not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it’s called Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kris told THR in response to that.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airs Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m.