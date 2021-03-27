Watch

Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Goodbye’ To Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland Home As She Packs Up

Westlake, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together.
Beverly Hills, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson filming last season of KUWTK with sister Kim at Epione Skin Care.
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance.
Khloe Kardashian said her final farewell BF Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland home, as they moved out for good now that he’s a Boston Celtic.

With  Tristan Thompson, 29 leaving his longtime NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers in Dec. 2020 to play for the Boston Celtics, he put his home on Lake Erie on the market for $3.25 million. That means he and girlfriend Khloe Kardashian have slowly been moving their belongings out of the lakeside mansion in the town of Bratenahl, which he has owned since 2015. Now the 36-year-old reality star is getting emotional about leaving the home once and for all, as she had moved in with Tristan in late 2016, while keeping her Calabasas estate. Khloe took fans on an Instagram stories tour of the nearly empty house on Mar. 26.

“I am in Cleveland packing up the Cleveland house, and this will be goodbye,” Khloé said in the first video. She showed off part of the living room with wide windows that looked out onto Lake Erie, as well as a sliding door to an outdoor wooden deck. “I will miss this place, this view so much. There’s literally nothing like it. It’s so gorgeous. Cleveland I am going to miss you,” she continued, looking down at the green grassy lawn next to the water.

Khloe gave birth to the couple’s two-year-old daughter True Thompson in Cleveland on Apr. 12, 2018, and the home is where the little girl spent her first few months of life. So it was no wonder that when Khloe got to True’s nearly empty upstairs bedroom that she became sentimental.

“This is my baby’s room! I mean she’s not a baby anymore, she’s going to be three in a couple weeks…but this is Miss True’s room,” Khloe explained as she showed off the room with pale pink walls, off white carpet, and a gorgeous star-shaped chandelier. Just a soft-pink bed frame and small white bedside table remained.

“Everything is packed up and we just have a couple things furniture wise. But her closet is completely empty,” Khloe narrated while showing off True’s huge walk-in closet. She is a Kardashian after all and already has a designer wardrobe to die for. “This bed we’re taking,” Khloe noted before moving towards the window just above the headboard.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson grab a late night dinner at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Beverly Hills on March 19, 2017.

“I mean this view has always been one of my favorites. It’s just so serene and beautiful to look out at that lake,” Khloe shared as she pointed the camera out to show the light rolling waves of Lake Erie. “What a beautiful, beautiful place for the next family to enjoy and love. This room is one of my favorites. It’s so peaceful and relaxing. And this is where be brought True home for the first couple months of her life. This was my little bubble up here,” Khloe confessed.

She then moved on to show off True’s bathroom, which was covered white wallpaper featuring a pattern of soft pink flamingos. “And then her bathroom. I tried to copy my bathroom in Calabasas that I did for her so I copied the same wallpaper which I love so much” Khloe said as she moved her bright green manicured fingers across the wall. “So yeah, still packing. Still getting my sh*t together. But basically it’s pretty much done up here. All the memories….” Khloe said with a sigh. Hopefully she’ll be able to find the same comfort if Tristan decides to put down permanent roots with a Boston mansion.