Tristan Thompson Fuels Khloe Kardashian Engagement Buzz With Cryptic Comment On Her New Ring Pic

Tristan Thompson left a series of suspicious emojis as a comment on Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, causing fans to wonder if the two are engaged!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson raised a few eyebrows on April 1! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, took to Instagram and shared a new photo, featuring her rainbow manicure and a giant diamond ring on that finger. Khloe captioned the image with a series of heart emojis all in different colors. As if the photo wasn’t enough, fans got even more suspicious when Tristan commented on the photo!

 

The Boston Celtics player, 30, left a string of emojis that featured two sets of eyes, two emojis with heart eyes, and two diamond emojis. Naturally, fans started wondering what the comment meant, and even left their thoughts in the comment section of the post. “This HAS to be an engagement ring,” one fan wrote. “This ring has had more photo shoots than vogue and no official announcement,” another fan observed.

Tristan Thompson leaves a suspicious comment on Khloe Kardashian’s March 31 Instagram post, via Instagram.

It’s true that this specific ring has gotten quite a bit of attention, recently. But it’s not even the first time that Khloe and Tristan have sparked engagement rumors. Back in December, Khloe was spotted out with Tristan and the pair’s two-year-old daughter True Thompson in Boston celebrating the Christmas holiday. During the outing, fans noticed a similar looking rock on her left ring finger.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hold hands while on vacation together [SplashNews.com].
There was another occasion where fans saw the ring, too. During Khloe’s birthday bash in June 2020, Khloe wore a stunning diamond on the same hand! As Khloe and Tristan have been spending more time together co-parenting True and potentially planning to add to their young family, fans haven’t stopped wondering whether the former couple is actually back together in a major way — and potentially heading down the aisle, at some point.

“Khloe has been wanting to spend more time with Tristan lately but he hasn’t had the time to be with her or True. It’s been harder to co-parent because of the NBA season and they’ve all had little time together,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in March 2021. As the twosome continue to work on their bond, fans will undoubtedly continue to keep an eye on that stunning ring.