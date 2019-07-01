Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash After Bashing Jordyn Woods As ‘Fat’ On ‘KUWTK’

During a tequila-fueled rage, Khloe Kardashian blasted Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson for kissing one another. Her insult of choice led many enraged fans to believe she was ‘fat shaming’ Jordyn.

Tequila can lead to a poor choice of words, a hard lesson that Khloe Kardashian, 35, had to learn. Out of the many climatic moments from the second part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 16 finale, which aired on June 30, viewers are clinging to that one phone call. While processing the betrayal between the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, 28, and her family friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, Khloe took a girls’ trip to Palm Springs with best friend Malika Haqq and sisters Kim and Kourtney. After sipping on tequila, she hopped on a FaceTime call with Tristan’s good friend, Savas, who claimed that Koko’s ex doesn’t “remember anything” and “didn’t kiss” Jordyn. And that’s when Khloe snapped.

“Liar! Liar! Tristan f**k you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Fat f**king a**holes,” Khloe yelled into the phone. She continued, “But don’t f***ing say that you didn’t do something that you f**king did when you both f**king told me that you kissed b***hes!” Khloe didn’t specifically say Jordyn’s name, and it’s unclear if she was even talking about Tristan and Jordyn’s appearances. Still, viewers were horrified that Khloe chose to use the derogatory term, considering that she combats body-shaming with her weight loss show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.

“Khloe kardashian had the nerve to call jordyn woods fat ON CAMERA when she had a weight loss show…her brand is self love and she herself faced bullying for her weight… the clown hopped out,” one such KUWTK fan tweeted on July 1, while another viewer wrote, “Not Miss “body positive” @khloekardashian fat shaming Jordyn… her true colors shined.” A third fan recalled Khloe’s own battle against body-shamers, which has been documented on KUWTK and in her 2015 book, Strong Looks Better Naked: “@khloekardashian calling Jordyn Woods fat? 🤔 Huh? Khloe cried for years about being the “fat sister,” being body shamed in the media, creates a show to mentor women about fitness…Yikes…Not a good look!”

Some fans defended Khloe, claiming that viewers misunderstood what she supposedly meant. “@khloekardashian didn’t call @jordynwoods fat. All she said was ‘they’re f***ing fat liars’ she didn’t say “Jordyn’s a fata**” like haven’t y’all ever said ‘you’re a big fat liar’???? I really don’t think she meant it specifically for Jordyn,” one such fan pointed out on Twitter.

While Khloe has yet to react to this new wave of backlash, she has backtracked on her words before. As you recall, Khloe tweeted that Jordyn was “the reason” her family “broke up” in a March 1 tweet (Khloe shares a one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, with Tristan). During Sunday night’s finale, a regretful Khloe told Kim, “I realize that the world took that so literally. I would never blame solely one person for that. There’s a multitude of things. So, I feel bad – even though Jordyn played a part – I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her, because that’s not the truth and I only like to speak my truth.”