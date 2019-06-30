‘KUWTK’: Kylie Jenner Cries To Kim Kardashian & Begs Her Not To ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner shed some tears during the June 30 season finale of ‘KUWTK’, when she became upset with her sister for ‘bullying’ Jordyn Woods over her hookup with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian said she’s “f***ing tired” of “f***ing losers” taking advantage of her, during the June 30 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And obviously, she was referring to Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, who hooked up behind her back and publicly humiliated her. “Don’t fucking say you didn’t do anything, when you did,” she continued, while talking to her sisters about the cheating scandal and how Jordyn and Tristan were handling the situation. Clearly, Khloe was super upset about what had happened, and her sisters tried their best to cheer her up.

Kim actually posted some cryptic videos on Instagram, during which she seemed to call Tristan and Jordyn out via lyrics from Brandy Norwood‘s “Who Is She 2 U?” while driving to Palm Springs. Kim didn’t think it’d backfire on her, but Kylie Jenner became pretty upset about it. And she called Kim to share her feelings. “We’re bigger than this — we’re better than this,” Kylie told Kim after watching her Instagram videos. “The singing and the internet stuff, it’s just not okay … We don’t need to bully somebody.”

Kylie then told Kim that Jordyn had come to her house to pick up some of her things before moving out, and Kylie said she looked really upset about everything. As Kylie shed some tears herself, she told Kim, “The look in her eyes — she’s just obviously going through it. I don’t think anyone deserves this.”

But quickly thereafter, Jordyn did a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, and from that point forward, Kylie focused her attention on Khloe, because she, like the rest of her family, didn’t think it was right for Jordyn to do an interview so publicly, and so soon after the scandal.

Despite all the drama, though, Khloe finished the episode by saying that she’s “thankful” for her family, and she’s going to continue to focus on the good times. “You can’t really appreciate the good”, when you don’t have those hard times, Kendall said. And she couldn’t be more right. “Let the bad out, and let’s welcome in the good,” Kim said.