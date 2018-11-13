Kim Vs. Khloe Kardashian: Which Sister Looks Sexier Rocking Skintight Black Leggings?

Black leggings are a fall staple, and Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian know that better than anyone! Both ladies are rocking them this season, but – who’s doing it better?

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, are doing fall the right way. It’s leggings season, and both stars stepped out in a pair of skintight pants on Nov. 12, putting their own distinct spin on the trend. In classic Kim style, she chose to elevate the trend, pairing her pants with pointy heels and a chic suede jacket, while Khloe, completely dressed hers down. She wore black sneakers with her look, and a track jacket, that made her ensemble much more athletic-looking than her sister’s.

The two Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars chose to don their leggings while out to dinner that night, accompanied by a few friends. Of course, Kim’s hubby, Kanye West, was in attendance, as was family pal Jonathan Cheban, and their sister Kourtney Kardashian. The group hit up The Henry Restaurant in Los Angeles, but as they left, it was their outfits that paparazzi outside chose to feast on. The ladies’ skintight pants perfectly hugged their voluptuous curves, and in photos from their departure, they both looked incredibly sexy!

It’s almost impossible to choose who wore this trend better, when both Kim and Khloe wear leggings so well. Kim opted for a pair of leather coated leggings, which definitely felt more fitting for a night out on the town, but Khloe’s leggings looked SUPER comfortable, and every girl needs a classic black pair of stretch leggings in her life! Those hoping to cop Kim’s pants are in luck. The reality star’s pants are from Kanye’s recent collaboration with 2XU sportswear company. The slick pants are crafted with a high-performance, compression fabric that promises to sculpt, lift and shape the figure. No wonder why Kim’s curves were looking so good!

If we’re being honest, there’s no real rivalry here. Kim and Khloe each wore very different pairs of leggings, so it’s hard to compare! One this is for sure though – they are slaying this trend big time!