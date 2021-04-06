Watch

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 1, Proves He Has A Sweet Voice Like His Daddy — Watch

Chris Brown Son Talking Video
Backgrid
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Chris Brown’s son Aeko is starting to talk and his voice is too cute! Hear the toddler speak in a new clip shared to Instagram by his mom, Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko Catori Brown is growing up fast! In a new clip shared to Instagram by the tot’s mom, Ammika Harris, the 16-month-old can be heard speaking — and his voice is as sweet as his famous father’s.

In the video only the side of Aeko’s face is visible briefly, but it’s adorable voice that steals the show. Although it’s impossible to be 100% sure of what he says, it sounds like he’s saying “stay, sit,” in the clip.

Fans can’t get enough of Aeko and luckily Ammika regularly shows him off on Instagram. Just last week, on March 31,  she shared three photos of her adorable son looking like his dad’s mini-me.

It’s not just Chris’ handsome face that Aeko has inherited, he’s also just as fashionable as his father.  The lucky little one has a closet full of designer clothes — thanks to his R&B star dad and model mom.

Chris is openly adoring of his son. Just last week he debuted tattoos running down each of his shins with the names of his children on each leg.

The ink covers Chris’ entire shin from the knee down and featured his six-year-old daughter’s name, Royalty, on the left shin and Aeko’s name on the right.

As fans of Chris know, he hasn’t seen Aeko since last year when they spent several months together, along with mommy Ammika, in Europe and Mexico. The little family met up in London before heading to Tulum, Mexico. While they were away they even marked a major milestone by celebrating Aeko’s first birthday.

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris, Aeko Brown
Chris Brown carries son Aeko as Ammika Harris walks behind them in London on Oct. 14, 2020.

However, at the end of the vacation Chris returned to Los Angeles and Ammika and Aeko flew back to Germany where her family is. As hard as the long distance is Chris remains close to his son, and to Ammika thanks to daily video calls. And, now that Aeko is starting to speak, we’re guessing those calls are even better!