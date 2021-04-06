Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 1, Proves He Has A Sweet Voice Like His Daddy — Watch

Chris Brown’s son Aeko is starting to talk and his voice is too cute! Hear the toddler speak in a new clip shared to Instagram by his mom, Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko Catori Brown is growing up fast! In a new clip shared to Instagram by the tot’s mom, Ammika Harris, the 16-month-old can be heard speaking — and his voice is as sweet as his famous father’s.

In the video only the side of Aeko’s face is visible briefly, but it’s adorable voice that steals the show. Although it’s impossible to be 100% sure of what he says, it sounds like he’s saying “stay, sit,” in the clip.

Fans can’t get enough of Aeko and luckily Ammika regularly shows him off on Instagram. Just last week, on March 31, she shared three photos of her adorable son looking like his dad’s mini-me.

It’s not just Chris’ handsome face that Aeko has inherited, he’s also just as fashionable as his father. The lucky little one has a closet full of designer clothes — thanks to his R&B star dad and model mom.

Chris is openly adoring of his son. Just last week he debuted tattoos running down each of his shins with the names of his children on each leg.

The ink covers Chris’ entire shin from the knee down and featured his six-year-old daughter’s name, Royalty, on the left shin and Aeko’s name on the right.

As fans of Chris know, he hasn’t seen Aeko since last year when they spent several months together, along with mommy Ammika, in Europe and Mexico. The little family met up in London before heading to Tulum, Mexico. While they were away they even marked a major milestone by celebrating Aeko’s first birthday.

However, at the end of the vacation Chris returned to Los Angeles and Ammika and Aeko flew back to Germany where her family is. As hard as the long distance is Chris remains close to his son, and to Ammika thanks to daily video calls. And, now that Aeko is starting to speak, we’re guessing those calls are even better!