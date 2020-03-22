See Pic
Chris Brown Reveals He’s Missing His ‘Mini Me’ Son Aeko, 4 Mos, & Posts 2 Adorable Pics Of Him

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Chris Brown has sent love to his baby son Aeko, revealing that he’s missing his ‘mini-me’ who is trapped in Europe amid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Chris Brown is missing his mini-me! The rapper’s four-month-old son Aeko, travelled to Germany in Jan. 2020 with his mom Ammika Harris, 26, and thanks to new travel bans, it seems the pair will be staying in Europe for the foreseeable future. Chris took to Instagram on March 22 to share two adorable photos, and a cute clip of his tiny bub, proclaiming how much he misses him. “MISSING MY MINI ME,” the “Forever” singer captioned the pic, with three heart emojis. The carousel post showed an adorable Aeko in a turquoise top staring into the camera with his massive brown eyes and signature expression. The short clip showed the bub smiling and laughing at the camera. He lets out a little cough then makes a super surprised face, as if he didn’t know where the sound came from. Too! Damn! Cute!

Amid the travel bans put in place to restrict the spread of coronavirus, Chris’ family was faced with a double-whammy: Germany is one of the 26 EU nations affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban that was enforced on March 13, and it’s also part of the 27 EU nations whose borders closed on March 18. “This is not easy on Chris because right now he doesn’t know exactly when he’s going to be able to see his son again,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “First there was the US travel ban and now the EU has fully closed their borders so he can’t go there and visit for at least a month. It’s rough.”

Regardless, Chris is trying to remain optimistic. “Chris is doing his best to stay strong,” our source continued. As for how the family continues to form precious memories together amid this worldwide pandemic, the insider added, “He Facetimes with Ammika and he gets to see Aeko that way. And she sends him videos and pictures all day.” However, our source does say that “it’s not the same as getting to hold [Aeko]” for Chris, who “misses his son.”

MISSING MY MINI ME 🥰🥰🥰

Even if you are a U.S. resident and can return from Europe, the process isn’t as simple as booking a flight. American travelers have to fly to one of the 13 pre-approved airports across the U.S., where they’ll be screened. If the traveler tests positive for the new coronavirus, he or she won’t be allowed back into the country. If the traveler receives the green light, a 14-day self-quarantine is still required.