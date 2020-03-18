Chris Brown Facetimes With His Son Aeko & Ammika Everyday As Travel Ban Keeps Them Apart

The EU announced it’ll be closing its borders for 30 days, meaning Chris Brown can’t travel to see Ammika Harris and their baby boy, Aeko. An insider reveals how the family still keeps in touch during this ‘rough’ time.

The travel restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak have affected families worldwide, including Chris Brown’s. The rapper lives in the U.S., but Ammika Harris, 26, and their nearly four-month-old son, Aeko, traveled to Germany in Jan. 2020. Now, the family is faced with a double-whammy: Germany is one of the 26 EU nations affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban that was enforced on March 13, and it’s also part of the 27 EU nations whose borders closed on March 18. “This is not easy on Chris because right now he doesn’t know exactly when he’s going to be able to see his son again,” a Chris source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “First there was the US travel ban and now the EU has fully closed their borders so he can’t go there and visit for at least a month. It’s rough.”

Regardless, Chris is trying to remain optimistic. “Chris is doing his best to stay strong,” our source continues. As for how the family continues to form precious memories together amid this worldwide pandemic, the insider adds, “He facetimes with Ammika and he gets to see Aeko that way. And she sends him videos and pictures all day.” However, our source does say that “it’s not the same as getting to hold [Aeko]” for Chris, who “misses his son.”

Although U.S. residents like Ammika can still return to the U.S. despite the travel ban, the process isn’t as simple as booking a flight. American travelers have to fly to one of the 13 pre-approved airports across the U.S., where they’ll be screened. If the traveler tests positive for the new coronavirus, he or she won’t be allowed back into the country. If the traveler receives the green light, a 14-day self-quarantine is still required.

Before the crisis broke out, Ammika was keeping herself busy in Germany. “Ammika is still modeling and she’s been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany and Chris just wrapped his tour so he’s enjoying some down time but he’s always working on something behind the scenes,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2020. Ammika not only keeps Chris updated about their son’s life, but fans as well. She often posts adorable photos of her and Breezy’s baby boy on Instagram, as you can see above!