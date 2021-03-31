Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 1, Shows Off His Longer Curly Hair As He Plays With His Toes — See Pics

Chris Brown’s son Aeko had a fun day in the sun with mom Ammika Harris. She shared several photos of the growing boy and his precious longer curls.

Chris Brown‘s 16-month-old son Aeko Catori Brown is simply the cutest! His mother Ammika Harris loves showing off her adorable little one on Instagram, and in three new photos he’s looking like his dad’s mini-me. The stunning model showed Aeko curiously playing with his toes while laying on his back against a white blanket outside. The toddler held on to his foot with one hand, while inspecting his toes with his other hand. Aeko already has such gorgeous hair, with soft, longer curls visible in all three snapshots.

Ammika could be seen sweetly holding onto her son’s arm while he laid in the curled up position. Her pink manicured fingers and white jacket cuff were visible in the shot, along with a $458 Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil straw bag. A little tan sun hat for Aeko was seen next to it, though the tot was in the shade in the first two photos.

In the second photo of the set that she posted on Mar. 31, Aeko was sweetly holding on to a little white flower and inspecting it’s petals, looking so content. His reddish-brown overalls with shoulder buttons could be seen in the snapshot, and he had a white t-shirt underneath. Aeko has a closet full of designer clothes, but there were no obvious Gucci, Burberry or other labels on his stylish play overalls.

In the third photo, Aeko was seen sitting up, and looked like he’d just had some issues with a sippy cup, as the front of his overalls just beneath his chin had a big wet mark on them. But the little boy looked fulfilled and happy, soaking up some sunshine with his mommy, as a patch of green grass could be seen next to their white blanket.

Fans went wild for the latest photos of the precious little guy. User @janusha_laxmi told Ammika, “I love your relationship with your son, it’s adorable!! You’re a beautiful and an amazing mama,” while @glizzzygobbbler called them “Two beautiful souls.” Fan @kerenxrico pointed out, “@chrisbrownofficial look at your twin,” and @beatrixkyydo agreed, calling Aeko, “Baby Chris.” User @lovely_aisha_pascal gushed about “His curls” with heart emojis while @chloeranm was one of many fans noticing how much he’s grown, pointing out “He is so big already…he looks 2.” If Aeko looks like he’s two with eight months to go until his Nov. 20 birthday, imagine how big he’ll be then!