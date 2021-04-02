Mason Disick Puts Mom Kourtney, 41, On Blast For Sharing A Room With Addison Rae, 20, During Sleepovers

Mason Disick spilled the tea on how his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, acts when her ‘bestie’ Addison Rae sleeps over.

Kourtney Kardashian is literally twice as old as Addison Rae, but you wouldn’t know that from the way Kourt, 41, and the 20-year-old TikTok star behave. The behavior is apparently starting to get to Mason Disick. In a preview of the Apr. 8 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 11-year-old son of Kourtney and Scott Disick is with his aunt, Kim Kardashian (per Us Weekly). Kim, 40, asked Mason whose room Addison sleeps in when she stays over at the house. “My mom’s,” replied Mason. Kim, in a confessional, reportedly reflected on how Kourtney is “not really like this with her other girlfriends.”

Kourtney and Addison’s friendship seemingly blossomed over the summer of 2020. The duo teamed up for a TikTok video in June, one in which they refer to each other as “bestie.” Shortly after that, Addison seemingly became the in-house TikTok instruction. Kourt and Addison mocked the “I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night” scene from KUTWK to make a surprisingly hilarious TikTok. She and Mason made a video in late June. A few weeks later, she and Scott (with surprise Penelope Disick) dropped a video together. In August, Addison and Mason teamed up again for another dance challenge.

This friendship between Kourt and Addison hasn’t been simply TikTok dances. There have also been bikini photoshoots. The pair posed for pictures while rocking matching glittery bikinis while out in Palm Springs in late August 2020. In mid-September, they hit the pool again to lounge about in skimpy swimwear. This late-summer pic drew some criticism from some fans, who commented, “She’s 41, and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.” However, the KUWTK star wasn’t having any of this. “Do you suggest a better place?” she clapped back. “I’m looking for ideas.”

At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them. What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing,” Addison told Entertainment Tonight in Sept. 2020. “And, if you have things in common, it just makes sense. I don’t think that’s anything to really judge people on… Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun. She’s been a great person to have in my life.” Addison added that Kourt thinks she has “great energy” and that Kourt likes to be around those who give off that vibe. “I think she has great energy as well, and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from.”