Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Claps Back At Troll Over Criticism Of Her Friendship with Addison Rae, 19

Kourtney Kardashian has clapped back at haters who have criticized her newfound friendship with Addison Rae, who is 22 years her junior.

TikTok star Addison Rae, 19, may be closer in age to 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids than the Poosh founder herself, but that doesn’t mean the pair can’t be friends! Kourt defended her relationship with the teenage social media star on September 19, clapping back at a troll in the comments section of her latest bikini pic with Addison. “Two more days of summer,” she wrote in the caption of the gorgeous snaps. In response, one fan wrote, “This friendship still weirds me tf out,” while another added, “shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then jumped in, wittily replying, “Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas…” The unlikely duo became fast friends earlier this year, and as fans would know, they’ve been attached at the hip ever since. This isn’t the first time fans have voiced their opinions on the duo’s friendship. “i cant imagine what their conversations are made up of,” one follower said of their 22 year age gap, while others jumped to her defense. “Why do so many people say this friendship is confusing? They are both famous influencers in very similar careers and have similar lifestyles. Who cares if there is an age gap??”

Kourtney Kardashian has defended her friendship with TikTok star Addison Rae. Image: BACKGRID

Not only have the duo appeared in dozens of Instagram snaps together, but the eldest Kardashian sis and the highest earning user on TikTok have also taken their friendship over to the popular Gen Z platform! Addison has appeared in a number of Kourtney’s TikTok videos, including one from June 22 where the two women recreated the scene where Kourtney discussed how she would “cry myself to sleep every night” as she received egg-freezing shots in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode! They have also been spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles, grabbing dinner with pals at celeb hotspots like Nobu.