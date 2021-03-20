A-Rod ‘Begging’ J.Lo To Continuing ‘Working On Things’ As They Reunite In The Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reunited, and are ‘working’ through their relationship issues, amid reports that they called off their engagement.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45, are doing whatever it takes to “fix” their relationship. A source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer told HollywoodLife exclusively that A-Rod was “begging” J.Lo to work through their issues. “Alex has been begging for Jennifer to continue working with him on things,” the insider revealed. “He is working very hard right now to fix things which is why he flew out to the Dominican Republic.”

The source added, “He’s willing to do anything to get back on track with her. They have been fighting for awhile. They were already doing therapy and are continuing it right now for the sake of their relationship. They’re both putting in the time to work on this.” As fans of the couple would know, the pair have been making headlines after speculation about their relationship status led to a report by Page Six, claiming they had called off their engagement. However the pair quickly issued a statement saying they’re “working through some things,”. The former New York Yankee even told reporters that he’s “not single” when he was snapped heading to a Miami gym on March 13. In one video, posted by TMZ the day after news broke that it was reportedly over between the pair — ARod said, “no” when asked if he was “single.”

Alex has since jetted off to the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is filming her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding. She recently shared two new behind the scenes pics from the rom com, clearly putting the drama in her personal life aside. “Eye on the prize,” she captioned two photos of herself gliding across a beach in a gorgeous, white wedding dress. The A-list singer posted the snaps to Twitter and Instagram on March 19, as she walked along the beach in the dramatic gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline.

Not only have Alex and Jennifer been dating for about four years, but they’ve even blended their families. Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Alex’s daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, from ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, appear to be super close!