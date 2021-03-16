J.Lo & A-Rod’s Kids Blindsided By Split Reports & Are A ‘Big Factor’ In Pair Working On Relationship

J.Lo and A-Rod’s kids were reportedly in tears when they first heard about reports that the engaged couple had called it quits.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are working through things in their relationship with their kids’ best interest at the forefront. When it was first reported that the engaged couple had called it quits, on Friday, March 12, their kids were absolutely devastated, according to TMZ. Jennifer has 13-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband, Marc Anthony — and Alex shares two daughters, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Multiple sources told TMZ that the “In the Morning” singer, 51, and former MLB player, 45, had a particularly rough day in their relationship on Friday — the same day their relationship made split headlines. But, neither Jennifer nor Alex anticipated that the news would come out on that day, according to sources. Therefore, the couple reportedly had no time to prepare their four children, who’ve all become very close through the years during joint holidays, family vacations and other events.

“There were many tears,” one source said, noting that the blended family had an emotional discussion together on Friday, which propelled Jennifer and Alex to fix things. Additionally, sources said that while the kids are a major factor in the couple’s relationship, there are other “factors” behind the couple’s decision to stay together.

As for the latest in the J.Lo and A-Rod saga? — The former Yankee, who was in Miami when the split news broke, has since jetted to the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding. Alex took to Instagram Stories to share a telling message while on a private plane: “Happy Monday. New week. New Day. Onward. Upward,” the Yankees legend, who also signed baseball cards while traveling, wrote over a video of a tropical location. The power couple is currently “working through some things,” according to a joint statement they released to People magazine on Saturday, March 13.

Following the relationship firestorm over the weekend, Alex confirmed to photographers that he’s not single man while heading to a gym in Miami — making it clear that he is still very much still engaged to Jennifer. The Hustlers actress, for her part, has been poking fun at the breakup buzz in various post on social media.

Jennifer and Alex, who began dating in March 2017, got engaged in March 2019, during a trip to the Bahamas together. The athlete turned businessman proposed on the beach with a unique 15-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring. The anticipated nuptials were initially scheduled to take place sometime in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to postpone the event.