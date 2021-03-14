Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal How Many Pounds They Have To Lose Before Hitting Pre-Pregnancy Weight 7 Months After Giving Birth

The Bella twins are close to their post-pregnancy weight goals! They’re revealing how many pounds they have to go as they launched their Nicole + Brizee beauty line.

Nikki Bella looks amazing only 7 months after giving birth to son Matteo. The 37-year-old has been actively working to get to her pre-pregnancy weight — and she’s sharing exactly how many pounds she has to go. “I’m 6 pounds [away],” Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while talking about her new Nicole + Brizee tearless shampoo line with twin sister Brie Bella, 37, by her side. “Which is not bad, right? It’s so great,” she added.

In true twinning fashion, Brie is right behind her when it comes to those post-baby body goals. “So I’m 5 pounds,” Brie shared during the interview. “I have 5 pounds of Buddy but from there, I have 5 pounds from Birdie. So I guess it’s 10 pounds of baby!” The Total Bellas stars had their sons just one day apart in the summer of 2020. Nikki and her former DWTS partner, fiance’ Artem Chigvintsev, 38, welcomed son Matteo on July 31. Brie — who is married to WWE star husband Daniel Bryan, 39 — gave birth to son Buddy, 22 hours later. Bryan and Brie now have a family of four, as Buddy joins big sister Birdie, 3.

The ladies are doing their best to go easy on themselves as they eagerly try to get back in shape for a potential return to the ring. “I try to tell myself all of the time — you’re a mom,” Nikki said. “This body made Matteo. You made Matteo. Accept it. And then all of the sudden I’m getting ready and I walk past my full length mirror and I go, ‘Oh my God, that’s my body and I didn’t look like that pre-pregnancy.’

Nikki has been leaning on her sister more than ever since she’s walked this road before and she’s grateful for her advice. “Brie’s like, “You have to accept these permanent changes,” and I realize that I’m still trying to accept that because in my head I’m like, ‘I’m a MILF!” Nikki added. “I’m still in my 30s,’ meaning like I’m in my young 30s. My trainer today even was like, ‘What do you want to work on?’ And I’m like, ‘My thighs have tripled. My arms swing high to people as I wave, I don’t know where my core is,'” she explained.

“And I sent him this whole list and was like, ‘I just destroyed myself!’ Like my ass fell on my thighs, I don’t know where that thing went!” Nikki told HL. “You do have this pressure. I still have the struggles of accepting I may get back into shape but not where I was at before. It’s hard. It’s really hard but I am accepting of it. I look at my son and I go, ‘You were worth it!’”