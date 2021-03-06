Brie Bella Shares The Sweet Ways Birdie, 3, Is Helping With Newborn Baby Brother: She’s A ‘Second Mom’

Brie Bella is a mommy times two! She’s revealing how daughter Birdie is stepping up to help baby Buddy just in time for the launch of her Nicole + Brizee kids line!

Brie Bella, 37, welcomed 7-month-old son Buddy in July, and while her husband is away working, daughter Birdie, 3, has become her go-to helper. “I have to say, seeing Birdie as an older sister, it’s just really heart melting,” Brie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY from her Napa Valley home on March 4 as she discussed her Nicole + Brizee line with sister Nikki Bella. “She loves him so much. She gives him so many kisses, she really cares about him. I feel like making her a helper or a second mom makes it easier,” she gushed.

The reality star has been married to WWE pro wrestler Brian Danielson, 39, since 2014 — and he still spends plenty of time on the road working. The Total Bellas star has been open about her struggles balancing it all with two young kids at home. “It can be tough, for sure,” Brie, who also has Bonita Bonita wine and Birdiebee activewear line with her sister, revealed. “There’s definitely moments where I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so hard!’ But overall, I feel so blessed to have such great kids. But to balance both, I have to say, I’m lucky that my daughter likes to help.”

From bottles to diapers, Birdie is always there to lend a helping hand and let her mom know when her baby brother needs assistance. “It’s really funny because when he cries, she’ll be like, “Buddy’s crying!” Brie added. “She wants me to drop everything and run to him. She’s always so concerned.” I’m always like, ‘Oh, mommy needs your help. Can you get the diaper or can you get the bottle?

These days, Birdie is so independent, she’s even making herself meals! “Right now she’s into this thing where it’s like breakfast in bed which I don’t mind because I get more time to have my coffee,” Brie said. “But she’ll be like, “I’ll have breakfast in bed,” and she’ll lay back and be like [eating]. And she loves building. She’ll be in her room for one or two hours until she comes out for the day.”

And just in time for baby number two, comes her new certified organic Nicole + Brizee tearless line, perfect for bath time for both kids and adults! With everything from haircare to body products, Brie knows the line that she started with her twin sister is different from everything else out there because of her own experiences. “We wanted it to be used on someone who has curls like my daughter, but you could also detangle,” Brie said of the line which is all under $50 and sold on the brand’s site and Amazon. “We were WWE superstars and got our hair pulled for a long time and we know how important it is for us to have strong hair. It’s also shiny hair it’s important to us. The Core line with the pea protein in there and having really strong hair is everything.”