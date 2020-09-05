Brie Bella ‘Snuggles’ With Adorable Baby Son Buddy 1 Month After Giving Birth — See Pic

Brie Bella was glowing in this new photo as she snuggled with baby Buddy, who is looking just like his WWE star dad Daniel Bryan!



How cute! Brie Bella, 36, shared the sweetest photo of her baby son Buddy Dessert just a month after he was born. “Buddy Snuggles,” the Total Bellas star simply captioned the adorable snap, which showed the baby leaning against her chest and looking into the camera. Buddy was looking so much like his dad Daniel Bryan, 39, with his lighter brunette hair and we can’t get over how cute he is! Brie, clad in a cream colored top, was simply glowing as she opted to go makeup-free at home.

The star has been regularly posting about her son since giving birth on Aug. 1 — just a day after her twin sister Nikki Bella, also 36, welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, 38. “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020,” Brie wrote on Instagram announcing Buddy’s birth, including a blue heart emoji. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” she also gushed. Buddy marks the second child for Brie, as she’s also mom to daughter Birdie Joe, 3.

Since welcoming their sons, both Brie and Nikki have been sharing body-positive posts on Instagram for their millions of followers. Both sisters proudly posted photos of themselves rocking comfy postpartum underwear to their accounts on Aug. 27, embracing their natural post-baby figures. “It’s been such a magical time…After giving birth it’s essential to take care of yourself so you can take care of the new love in your life too!” Brie wrote alongside an image of her in the undies designed by Frida Mom.

“Thanks to @fridamom and especially their super comfortable and durable underwear for my C section scar. Let’s be proud of our bodies and be open and honest about the process so future moms can feel more prepared too!” Brie also wrote, encouraging other moms not to be ashamed of their c-section scars.

Fans were loving her latest make-up free selfie, and also couldn’t get over how much Buddy is looking like his dad! “Both Buddy and Birdie are Daniel Bryan’s twins,” one fan gushed, while others added “Omg he looks just like Bryan!!! What a little love” and “Mini Bryan.”