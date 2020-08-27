Nikki & Brie Bella Proudly Show Off Their Post-Baby Bodies In Intimate New Selfies — See Pics

Nikki & Brie Bella proudly showed off their natural, postpartum bodies, as they stunned in these gorgeous make-up free selfies.

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella, 36, are basking in the glow of being new moms! “I am so incredibly happy to finally be a Mama! It’s so important as mamas to take care of ourselves after birth and feel proud of our bodies and its strengths!” Nikki gushed in a new photo posted to her Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 27. In the candid snap, the makeup free Total Bellas star can be seen relaxing in a pair of comfy postpartum underwear — a must for many women after giving birth.

“Thank you so much @fridamom for your amazing postpartum underwear! Keeping this first-time mom as comfortable as possible and I didn’t have to steal the fishnet undies from the hospital! lol,” she added, shouting out brand Frida Mom. Nikki was simply glowing in the picture, which was shared just three weeks after giving birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, 38, who they named Matteo Artemovich.

Brie shared a similar selfie, also rocking a pair of the cozy and practical postpartum undies. “It’s been such a magical time…After giving birth it’s essential to take care of yourself so you can take care of the new love in your life too!” she began, referencing the birth of her second child, son Buddy Dessert, just a day after cousin Matteo arrived. “Recovery the second time around has been so different in a good way because I was way more prepared,” she wrote.

“Thanks to @fridamom and especially their super comfortable and durable underwear for my C section scar. Let’s be proud of our bodies and be open and honest about the process so future moms can feel more prepared too! #fridapartner,” Brie, who is also mom to daughter Birdie Joe, 3, signed off. Both Brie and Nikki showed off their natural post-baby bodies in the stunning selfies, which was so refreshing to see.

The sisters made headlines back in January when they shockingly announced they were both pregnant at the same time. “People are going to think that’s a joke…We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?” Brie said to People magazine at the time. As if that wasn’t coincidence enough, Brie and Nikki gave birth just a day apart: Brie welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan on Aug. 1, just 22 hours after Nikki had son Matteo on July 31.