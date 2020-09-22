Nikki & Brie Bella Share Super Cute New Pics Of Buddy & Matteo’s 1st Photoshoot

The Bella twins sure made two beautiful boys! A month after Nikki and Brie Bella welcomed babies Matteo and Buddy, the twins shared some snaps from their sons’ photoshoot and they’re too cute to handle.

“I birthed an angel!!!” Nikki Bella, 36, captioned a Sep. 20 Instagram Story featuring her newborn, Matteo Artemovich. The Total Bellas star wasn’t lying. In the photo, her and Artem Chigvintsev’s son looks like a heaven-sent bundle of joy, wrapped up and sleeping with a small teddy bear in his hand. It might be the cutest photo that Nikki shared from this photoshoot featuring her and Brie Bella’s sons. In one shot, Brie’s newborn Buddy Desert joined his cousin, as both boys were wrapped in matching blankets and laid in a basket.

In another shot, Brie’s first child, Birdie Joe, 3, was sandwiched between her baby bro and little cousin. “Can’t forget the older sissy! My heart! It’s sooo melted,” Nikki captioned the shot. It was an adorable preview of their babies’ first photoshoot, done by the photographer Shannon Lee. Judging by the preview, the photoshoot might just be the cutest thing ever captured.

The behind-the-scenes came a day after Nikki and Brie shared some new photos of their boys to Instagram. “Nana visits are the absolute best!” Nikki captioned her post, while Brie wrote, “Our boy,” while including a pair of blue hearts. In both posts, Buddy and Matteo lay side-by-side in matching grey outfits. “I can’t with all the smiles,” added Artem, 38. Same, Artem. Same.

Though Buddy and Matteo aren’t twins, the two nearly had the same birthday. Brie and husband Bryan Danielson (aka WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan) welcomed Buddy on Aug. 1, one day after Nikki gave birth to baby Matteo. “And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart!” tweeted Nikki on the sisters’ joint Twitter account on Aug. 3. “Honestly, only us! lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine, everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! … I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

While this is Brie’s second time being a mom, for Nikki, it’s a whole new experience. Nikki’s “such a protective mommy and is just enjoying spending quality bonding time with him and adjusting to motherhood,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nikki is just savoring every single moment with him, and she’s not even worried about what happens in the future. She’s really just focused on the present and being there for Matteo.”