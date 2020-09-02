Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Nikki Bella: How The ‘Protective Mommy’ Is ‘Savoring Every Single Moment’ With Her Son Matteo

Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev
SplashNews
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki BellaTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella holds onto her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the farmers market on Sunday. The two love birds, who are expecting their first child together, wait patiently on a cold Sunday afternoon. Nikki's baby bump can be seen growing as she lifts her sweatshirt to get some air. She munches on some bbq as they leave the market.Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem ChigvintsevBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen on Saturday for a hike. They share a kiss at one point. They also try some free samples of a healthy smoothie. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen holding hands as they pick up some lunch at Sweet Butter Kitchen on Monday. The two former DWTS partners were casually dressed for their outing. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
and

Nikki Bella’s life since welcoming baby number one with fiance Artem Chigvintsev has turned her world upside down in the most amazing of ways!

Nikki Bella, 36, and Artem Chigvintsev, 38, lit up social media when they announced the birth of their son Matteo on August 2 although his actual birthday was a couple of days before on July 31. They have since given their millions of fans many glimpses of their adorable new one as the two of them navigate being parents for the first time. So will we be seeing their baby and his doting parents out and about anytime soon amid the COVID world we are living in? Stay tuned… for now.

“Nikki’s son is still a newborn so she hasn’t really thought about what her plans would be in regards to taking him out at this point because she probably wouldn’t be doing so despite the pandemic since he’s still so young,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY.

View this post on Instagram

Our Matteo is a month old today 💙 @theartemc

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

“She’s such a protective mommy and is just enjoying spending quality bonding time with him and adjusting to motherhood,” the insider continued. “August flew by so quickly and she can’t believe he’s a month old already. Nikki is just savoring every single moment with him and she’s not even worried about what happens in the future. She’s really just focused on the present and being there for Matteo.”

Life has changed for Nikki & Artem in other ways outside of them welcoming their precious new one. He is about to begin filming season 29 of Dancing with the Stars (the cast was revealed on Wednesday, September 2), but is doing so for all the right reasons.

Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev at a red carpet event. Credit: SplashNews

“Artem is going to miss Nikki and the baby but he is going back to Dancing so he can provide for the family and be a father that supports his child,” another HL insider dished. “Being on the show and hopefully winning could make sure that Matteo will be all set for any college he wants to go to and help him lead to a wonderful childhood.”