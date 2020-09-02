Nikki Bella: How The ‘Protective Mommy’ Is ‘Savoring Every Single Moment’ With Her Son Matteo

Nikki Bella’s life since welcoming baby number one with fiance Artem Chigvintsev has turned her world upside down in the most amazing of ways!

Nikki Bella, 36, and Artem Chigvintsev, 38, lit up social media when they announced the birth of their son Matteo on August 2 although his actual birthday was a couple of days before on July 31. They have since given their millions of fans many glimpses of their adorable new one as the two of them navigate being parents for the first time. So will we be seeing their baby and his doting parents out and about anytime soon amid the COVID world we are living in? Stay tuned… for now.

“Nikki’s son is still a newborn so she hasn’t really thought about what her plans would be in regards to taking him out at this point because she probably wouldn’t be doing so despite the pandemic since he’s still so young,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s such a protective mommy and is just enjoying spending quality bonding time with him and adjusting to motherhood,” the insider continued. “August flew by so quickly and she can’t believe he’s a month old already. Nikki is just savoring every single moment with him and she’s not even worried about what happens in the future. She’s really just focused on the present and being there for Matteo.”

Life has changed for Nikki & Artem in other ways outside of them welcoming their precious new one. He is about to begin filming season 29 of Dancing with the Stars (the cast was revealed on Wednesday, September 2), but is doing so for all the right reasons.

“Artem is going to miss Nikki and the baby but he is going back to Dancing so he can provide for the family and be a father that supports his child,” another HL insider dished. “Being on the show and hopefully winning could make sure that Matteo will be all set for any college he wants to go to and help him lead to a wonderful childhood.”