Why Artem Chigvintsev Doesn’t Feel It’s A ‘Big Deal’ To Be Separated From Nikki & Baby While Filming ‘DWTS’

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their baby boy less than one month ago, but the proud dad is about to head back to the ‘DWTS’ set for season 29.

Artem Chigvintsev is about to begin filming season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, after welcoming his baby boy with fiancee Nikki Bella on July 31. A source close to the pro dancer spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how Artem’s feeling about going back to work so soon after welcoming a young son. “Artem is going to miss Nikki and the baby but he is going back to Dancing so he can provide for the family and be a father that supports his child,” the insider dished, adding, “Being on the show and hopefully winning could make sure that Matteo will be all set for any college he wants to go to and help him lead to a wonderful childhood. He wants his son to know what it takes to be a hard worker and do what you love. Doing Dancing for them is not that big of deal. No feelings are being hurt. Artem and Nikki know he is doing the show for all the right reasons.”

A second source also told HL that Artem would love to bring home the trophy for his mini-me son. “Artem is such a hands on dad, he’s very passionate about being a father. He’s going to miss Matteo and Nikki like crazy but going back [to DTWS] is a huge moment for him. He’s overjoyed to have the chance to be back there with his Dancing family, to be teaching, to be doing what he loves. He feels so blessed to have such a supportive partner [in Nikki],” the insider said, adding, “He knows that Matteo will be perfectly cared for while he’s away and that her family will also step in and help so he won’t have to worry about Nikki either. He can put his focus on this season, he would love to bring home the trophy for his son. But regardless of what happens he already feels like he’s won the jackpot in life and another season on Dancing is a further blessing on top.”