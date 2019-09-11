Brie Bella Admits Sister Nikki’s BF Artem Is Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Birdie’s Best Friend: ‘She’s Obsessed’

Nikki Bella’s BF Artem Chigvintsev is so close to her family that he’s her niece Birdie’s ‘best friend’ according to mama Brie Bella. Birdie even has the cutest nickname for him.

When Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and Nikki Bella, 35 officially became boyfriend and girlfriend and got serious, he was welcomed into her family with open arms. That includes her twin sister Brie and her two-year-old daughter Birdie with WWE star husband Daniel Bryan. HollywoodLife.com caught up with the sisters and Nikki spilled EXCLUSIVELY that Artem will be highly featured in the upcoming season of Total Bellas and Brie jumped in to add, “And, he’s literally Birdie’s best friend.”

“She’s obsessed!” Nikki beamed. “Our glam artist, Eilene, who we bring everywhere to do our makeup, she literally was finishing our makeup in Vegas and Artem was watching Birdie and we had to leave for our parents and she literally told Eilene, ‘Shoo shoo, it’s A and Me!’ She calls him ‘A’.”

Brie revealed, “I love it. It makes it nice because sometimes you’re worried when you’re around a lot of adults and if you’re someone who has a two-year-old it can be annoying. But with someone like him, it’s totally from the culture he’s from, how accepting he is. We can all hang out and Birdie is always around and you can tell it doesn’t bug him. It makes him happy and I love that. And, it makes me feel better as a mom.” Artem even has Brie’s husband’s stamp of approval. “Bryan loves Artem. They’ll always sit and talk and he always tries to dig real deep into his childhood and Russia,” Brie explained (her hubby’s real name is Bryan Danielson).

We caught up with Nikki and Brie at Coco J’Adore restaurant in New York City, where they were promoting new products for their Nicole + Brizee hair, skin and beauty brand. Nikki told us, “Our line truly does represent what is beautiful on the inside and out because there’s so many amazing, beautiful ingredients inside those bottles. And, what sets us apart from so many other companies is that we’re giving you luxury products for an affordable price.”

She continued, “Brie and I love our fans so much, and we can’t sit here and sell them products if we didn’t believe in them. Our reviews have been amazing. You have that label on the outside that reminds you to be fearless and powerful and confident then you have all of those beautiful ingredients on the inside as well. That’s Nicole + Brizee.”