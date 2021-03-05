Nikki Bella Reveals ‘Night & Day’ Difference In Relationship With Artem After ‘DWTS’

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s relationship has never been better! The WWE star explained why and dished wedding details in our EXCLUSIVE interview.

While filming Dancing with the Stars season 28, Artem Chigvintsev had to be separated from fiancée Nikki Bella and their son, Matteo, due to COVID-19 safety measures. It was hard for the new family to spend so much time apart, to say the least! But things are better than ever between Nikki and Artem now that they’re blissfully reunited under the same roof, the Total Bellas star told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. It’s like “night and day.”

“Oh my gosh, it’s so much better When they say it takes a village [to raise a child], it truly does take a village,” Nikki said. “Matteo loves his daddy. And not only does Matteo need daddy, but I need daddy. Artem is so helpful around the house with Matteo and it was like a night and day difference for me.”

Seven-month-old Matteo is now sleeping through the night, according to Nikki — a major milestone that every parent can appreciate. Now that their little guy is sleeping peacefully, it’s giving Nikki and Artem plenty of quality alone time. As for how they’re keeping the spark alive and things fresh while still stuck inside amidst the pandemic? Nothing beats a night cuddling on the couch with reality TV, she says.

“You forget how important date night is, even on the couch. We watch The Bachelor on the couch together every week and we get our food ready, get our drinks, and do it in bed,” she explained. “We get so excited and it’s totally given us this spark. We can have mommy daddy time and we don’t have to worry about waking up Matteo. I just feel like we’re kind of back where we were before Matteo came in this world.”

As for when mommy and daddy also become husband and wife? Nikki says that she and Artem are looking to get hitched by the end of 2021 if all goes to plan! “Artem and I, our goal is still fall,” she dished. “We have not planned anything. I’ll be honest. We’re looking to lock in our date [based on] whether we’re going to do it on TV or not on TV.” And a televised wedding could be a real possibility. After all, the WWE star and pro dancer‘s love began on television!

“We’re definitely for doing it on TV,” Nikki explained. “I told Artem, my Total Bellas viewers and my Total Divas viewers have been with me since the beginning and I feel like the perfect ending for all of us is to see me get married on TV. They saw me have a baby on TV.” Of course, their wedding date also depends on if it’s deemed safe to do so at that point. “I told [Artem], I go, ‘Hey, people are getting vaccines. This is all getting cleared up. Let’s shoot for the fall.’ I want to get married. I don’t want to wait,” Nikki said.