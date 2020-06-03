Nikki Bella Reveals Why She & Fiance Artem Chigvintsev Postponed Their ‘Dream Wedding’

Nikki Bella detailed why her ‘dream wedding’ with fiance Artem Chigvintsev won’t be happening just yet.

We’ll say “I Do” at some point! Nikki Bella, 36, opened up about why she’s postponed her wedding with Artem Chigvintsev, 37, during an appearance on The Big Demi Energy podcast on Wednesday, May 27. Two big reasons surrounding why their nuptials are on pause revolve around her first child being due in August and the anxiety she feels about the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. “The uncertainty just kills me,” the WWE legend told podcast host Demi Burnett. “It’s so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you’re, like, how long are we stuck inside for?”

The financial aspect of their wedding plays a big part in relation to COVID-19. Nikki went into how so many brides “weren’t getting their money back” on their deposits once the pandemic began. The social distancing factor was also an issue due to the restrictions on guests and venues. Bottom line, she wants to make sure that everything is A-OK by the time they swap vows with one another.

“I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space,” she explained. “The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve dreamed of.” So is there a particular date set as to when their big day could possibly happen? TBD. “I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out,” she said. “Maybe not, maybe within a year? But, like, I don’t even know. I have a feeling it might be longer.”

What a whirlwind it has been for Nikki & Artem! They developed a romantic relationship after their stint on Dancing with the Stars which led to them getting engaged in January 2020. The betrothed couple later revealed that they’re expecting their first child together where the timing couldn’t have been better as her sister Brie is also pregnant at the same time!

Nikki doesn’t look like she has much longer as evidenced by this gorgeous baby bump snap she posted late last month. The brunette beauty looked absolutely flawless while putting her belly on display in just a green sports bra and underwear while posing inside her massive walk in closet.