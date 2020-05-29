Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Her ’30-Week’ Baby Bump Posing In Her Massive Walk-In Closet

Nikki Bella looks incredible! The mama-to-be proudly showed off her growing baby bump in an at-home selfie.

Nikki Bella, 36, is bumpin’! The wrestling pro revealed her growing tummy in a double Instagram post shared on Friday, May 29. “Yesterday,” she captioned the pic and boomerang video, adding “30 weeks.” Wearing just a mint green sports bra and matching undies, Nikki showed off her toned legs and arms as she posed for the mirror selfie. In the first pic, she placed her hand on her belly and in the next, she moved her hand up-and-down in a short video.

“I’m officially 30 weeks pregs. I’m so excited!” a makeup free Nikki said in a video shared to her Instagram story the same day. “The most beautiful thing happened…yesterday, when I was at my ultra sound — and [my sister] Brie [Bella] was there with me — my baby smiled at me!” the mama-to-be gushed. “I honestly cannot wait to post the photo, but my baby full smiled — and has my dimple already! My baby has my dimple and my smile…it was just so cute!…I’m so in love! Happy 30 weeks!” Nikki added.

The San Diego native snapped the pic and video insider her spacious closet that looked like every girls’ dream! Nikki had three shelves of hats and fascinators — including a sexy pair of bunny ears, pink Chanel visor and a Dior logo cap — next to a rack of clothing on her left. To the right, she had a huge rack of jackets and dresses. With her long hair down and straight, Nikki looked like a natural beauty as she enjoyed the day quarantined at home.

Nikki and her twin sister Brie announced that they were both pregnant in a joint announcement on Jan. 29! This marks the first child for Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, who got in engaged in Paris last November. Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan, 39, are also parents to adorable 2-year-old daughter Birdie. “People are going to think that’s a joke…We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?” Brie said to People magazine at the time.

The Total Bellas‘ stars’ 9.5 million followers were loving her pregnancy posts, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais. “Wow,” she sweetly commented, including a heart emoji, while fellow WWE star added two heart eye emojis!