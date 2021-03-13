‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Stuns In Low-Cut Pink Top As She Vows To ‘Love’ Herself ‘More’

Briana DeJesus posted a gorgeous selfie and admitted she’s ‘focusing’ more on herself after struggling with ‘always’ being ‘insecure.’

Briana DeJesus, 26, is inspiring her followers with a new pic and honest caption. The Teen Mom 2 star posed for a gorgeous selfie in a low-cut pink striped top while sitting on what appeared to be a bed with pink and white pillows on Mar. 13 and admitted that she has suffered from insecurity in the caption.

“I’ve always been insecure, hate taking photos of myself, hate seeing myself on national television… I never knew what it was like to love myself, always chose someone else to love instead of focusing on myself,” she wrote. “I know I am not perfect and I need some growing up to do, I need to learn how to forgive myself for all the mistakes I’ve made in the past!”

“This year I really wanna love myself, take that selfie, go be that person I’ve always wanted to be and not care what anyone has to say or think,” she continued. “I want to focus on ME! I want to get out of that comfort zone! Cheers to loving myself and my body a little bit more, having two kids hasn’t been easy but I’m ready for some Briana time ❤️❤️❤️”

Briana’s post promoting self love brought on a lot of responses from her fans. “Love this 🙌❤️ it’s time to SHINE ! We are on the same page I’m on my journey to loving my self more and focusing on me and my 2 daughters self love !! 2021,” one fan wrote. “You’ve always been beautiful,” another wrote. A third called her “beautiful inside and out 🙌❤️” and a fourth suggested “mindset is everything.”

Briana’s latest post comes over a month after she made headlines for the MTV special that focused on her, Teen Mom 2: Briana’s Family Secret. The special aired on Jan. 19 and revealed the moment the reality star learned that she has a secret teenage brother. The emotional revelation brought on a lot of shock and anger from both Briana and her sister Brittany DeJesus and they confronted their mom Roxanne, who claimed the secret wasn’t meant for “hiding” but “protecting” them.

Briana revealed that she was “nervous” to meet her 14-year-old sibling, whom her dad Kevin shares with a woman he impregnated before getting with her mom, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in Jan. “I was definitely nervous because I didn’t know how to interact with him,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us about meeting her brother off-camera. “I was very scared, like I didn’t know how to approach it, but it ended up being like the greatest meeting ever. Like I tried to make it as simple as possible for him and for me and comfortable. And it was cool. We had a great time.”